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Planning for future care starts with asking the right questions about your long-term care insurance costs. Mohd Izzuan/Getty Images

Planning for long-term care has become increasingly important as people's lifespans continue to increase and the cost of extended care continues to climb. Whether it's in-home assistance, assisted living or nursing home care, many families are discovering that paying for those services out of pocket can quickly strain even well-prepared retirement savings. That's partially why people are taking a closer look at what long-term care insurance can offer, particularly while they're still healthy enough to qualify.

But buying a long-term care insurance policy is only part of the equation. Because these types of policies are generally purchased many years — or even decades — before the coverage and benefits are ever used, it's just as important to understand how the costs of long-term care insurance may evolve. After all, a policy that fits comfortably into your budget today could look very different if your expenses change throughout your retirement.

That's why looking beyond the quoted premium is so important before signing on the dotted line. Understanding how long-term care insurance is priced, what factors can affect those costs over time and which strategies may help keep coverage affordable can help you make a more informed decision from the start.

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Can long-term care insurance premiums increase after you buy a policy?

The short answer is yes, your long-term care insurance premiums can increase after you've purchased a policy — but not necessarily in the way you may expect. Long-term care insurance companies generally cannot raise premiums on an individual policy simply because you've gotten older, developed health issues or started filing claims. Once your policy is in force, your health status won't trigger a personalized rate increase.

However, insurers can request approval from state insurance regulators to increase premiums for an entire class of similar policyholders. If that request is approved, everyone within that policy group could see their long-term care insurance premiums rise, regardless of their personal health or claims history. This distinction is important because long-term care insurance operates differently than products like auto insurance, where individual driving records or claims can affect pricing. With this type of coverage, insurers evaluate how an entire block of policies is performing financially instead.

And rising premiums are a real risk, as many long-term care insurers underestimated future claims and life expectancy decades ago when pricing older policies. People have generally lived longer than anticipated, care has become more expensive and interest rates remained relatively low for many years, reducing investment returns insurers had expected to help fund future benefits. Those factors have contributed to premium increases on some legacy policies.

That doesn't necessarily mean every current policyholder should expect significant premium hikes, however. Today's long-term care insurers typically use more conservative pricing assumptions and have access to more claims data than companies did decades ago. While future premium increases remain possible, newer policies may be less susceptible to the dramatic adjustments some older policyholders experienced.

It's also worth remembering that not every policy is structured the same way. Some policies include provisions designed to offer more predictable premiums, while others may provide additional flexibility in exchange for different pricing over time. That's why reading the policy carefully before purchasing is essential to fully understand how premiums are handled.

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How can you keep your long-term care insurance premiums as low as possible?

While you can't fully eliminate the possibility of future premium increases, there are several ways to reduce your initial long-term care insurance costs and your long-term financial risk. One of the most effective strategies is purchasing coverage earlier rather than waiting until your late 60s or 70s. Premiums are largely based on your age and health when you apply, so buying while you're younger and healthier can result in substantially lower starting costs. Waiting may also increase the likelihood of being declined because of medical conditions.

It's also important to buy only the coverage you realistically need. Choosing a shorter benefit period, adjusting the elimination period or selecting an appropriate daily or monthly benefit amount can make premiums more manageable while still providing meaningful protection. On the other hand, overinsuring yourself may simply result in paying more than necessary for benefits you're unlikely to use.

Shopping around with multiple insurers is equally important. Long-term care insurance pricing can vary significantly between companies for similar levels of coverage, making comparisons worthwhile before committing. Looking beyond price alone is also smart, as an insurer's financial strength and experience in the long-term care market may provide additional confidence over the decades you'll own the policy.

You may also want to consider whether a hybrid long-term care policy makes sense for your situation. These products, which combine long-term care benefits with life insurance or an annuity, often have different pricing structures than traditional long-term care insurance. While they aren't the right fit for everyone and may require a larger upfront investment, some buyers prefer the added predictability they can provide — though it's worth weighing traditional coverage against a hybrid policy before deciding.

The bottom line

Long-term care insurance premiums can increase after you purchase a policy, but those increases generally occur on a broader group basis rather than because of your personal age or health. While that means no policyholder can guarantee their premiums will never change, today's policies are generally built using more refined pricing assumptions than many older plans that experienced substantial increases.

The best way to protect both your coverage and your budget is to shop carefully, purchase coverage before health issues develop, compare multiple insurers and choose benefits that align with your long-term financial plan. Taking those steps won't eliminate every future pricing risk, but they can help you build a more sustainable long-term care strategy that fits your retirement goals for years to come.