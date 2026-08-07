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A missed credit card payment can have big consequences, but is an immediate interest rate increase one of them? Alfieri/Getty Images

For many borrowers, and those carrying high-rate credit card debt, in particular, there's little room for error in the budget right now. At an average rate of nearly 22%, card balances are costly to carry, and everyday expenses are rising and putting even more pressure on household finances. With so much pressure on people's budgets, even a single unexpected bill can be enough to push a credit card payment past its due date. When that happens, though, the concern isn't necessarily limited to catching up on the delinquent balance.

After all, falling behind on credit card payments can introduce an entirely new set of questions, including confusion about what repercussions can impact the debt itself. While borrowers may know to expect certain consequences from paying their credit card bills late, like additional late charges and fees, it can be much harder to determine how a missed payment could affect what it costs to carry a balance from that point forward. And when thousands of dollars in debt are involved, even a relatively small change can have a meaningful impact on the repayment timeline.

That makes it important to understand exactly what creditors are allowed to do after a credit card payment is missed — and what they're not. So, are creditors allowed to increase the interest rate on your credit cards if you miss a payment? That's what we'll examine below.

Find out how you can get help with your high-rate debt today.

Can a creditor increase your interest rate after a missed payment?

Yes, a credit card issuer can increase your interest rate after you have missed payments in certain circumstances. However, the rules for doing so depend, in part, on how late the payment becomes and which portion of your balance is affected.

The mechanism for doing so is called a penalty APR, and it's legal, disclosed and increasingly common in card agreements. Under the CARD Act of 2009, a creditor is allowed to impose a penalty APR and raise your credit card interest rate if a payment arrives more than 60 days late. This increase can push your rate several percentage points above whatever you were paying before.

There are guardrails, however. To start, the card issuer has to tell you the penalty rate exists before you open the account, meaning it needs to be disclosed in the card's terms and conditions. The card issuer also must send a separate notice at least 45 days before the new rate takes effect, giving you a window to catch the change before it hits your next statement.

The CARD Act requires issuers to review penalty-rate accounts periodically as well — generally every six months — to determine whether a lower rate is warranted, as they are typically required to remove the penalty APR after six consecutive on-time payments have been made. That means the increase to your card's rate isn't necessarily permanent, provided that you get the payments back on track.

What surprises a lot of cardholders, though, is how little room for error the 60-day threshold implies. A payment that's a week or two late usually triggers a late fee, not a rate hike. But once two full billing cycles pass without a payment, the penalty APR can apply retroactively to the balance you already carry, not just to charges made after the fact. That turns a manageable balance into a much costlier one nearly overnight.

Learn more about the debt relief options available to you now.

What should you do if you're regularly late on credit card payments?

One late payment may be something you can correct relatively quickly. However, repeatedly missing payments can signal that you're facing a bigger issue.

If you're having trouble keeping up with your card payments, contacting the issuer before the account falls further behind can be a smart move. Many issuers offer hardship programs that temporarily reduce interest rates or payments, waive certain fees or provide alternative repayment arrangements. The options vary, but asking early may give you more flexibility than waiting until the account is severely delinquent.

You can also consider whether a broader debt relief strategy makes sense to pursue. A debt management plan arranged through a credit counseling agency, for example, may help lower interest rates and fees while consolidating eligible unsecured debts into one monthly payment. Debt consolidation may also be an option if you can qualify for a loan with a meaningfully lower rate than you're currently paying on your cards.

For borrowers who are already significantly behind and can't realistically repay their unsecured debts in full, debt forgiveness, also known as debt settlement, could be another possible option to pursue. This approach involves negotiating with creditors to accept less than the full balance owed, which can make it easier to pay off what you owe. However, it can also carry substantial credit and financial consequences.

The bottom line

A missed credit card payment can come with a number of financial consequences, but an immediate increase to the interest rate on your existing balance isn't always one of them. The timing of the delinquency, the type of balance and the terms of your card agreement all matter, and federal rules provide additional protections when a payment becomes more than 60 days overdue.

That's why it's important to review any notices from your card issuer after a missed payment and then act before the account falls further behind. If higher interest charges and mounting balances are making repayment increasingly difficult, exploring hardship assistance or other forms of debt relief now could give you more options for getting the debt back under control.