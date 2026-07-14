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A bank levy is a real risk for borrowers who have fallen behind, but can this tool be used on joint accounts? Khanchit Khirisutchalual/Getty Images

For many households, a joint checking account is less about convenience and more about necessity. A shared account can make it easier to manage household budgets, as it's a centralized location for paychecks to land in, rent or mortgage payments to be distributed from and is often how everyday expenses get covered. But when one account holder is dealing with mounting debt or delinquent payment issues, that shared account can feel more vulnerable to things like bank levies.

A bank levy can be a real threat to borrowers who have fallen behind on their debt payments, as this collection tool allows creditors to freeze and then collect the funds in a bank account to satisfy an outstanding balance. And, this type of debt collection tool has become more common for creditors to use amid today's elevated borrowing costs and record levels of household debt. Even those who have managed to stay current on their bills may worry about what could happen if a financial setback leads to a lawsuit and subsequent levy.

And for those who share accounts, though, the stakes can feel especially high, as both parties' money is held in the same place. Can a creditor really drain money from a joint checking account to satisfy just one person's unpaid debt, though?

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Can creditors empty a joint checking account over unpaid debt?

In most states, yes — a creditor with a valid court judgment against one account holder can legally freeze and withdraw funds from a joint account, even if the other person on the account had nothing to do with the debt. Banks generally aren't required to determine whose money is whose before complying with a levy order. The account is treated as a single pool of funds tied to the debtor's name, and once a levy arrives, the bank's obligation is to the court order, not to sorting out contribution history.

This catches a lot of people off guard because ownership of a joint account can feel intuitively divided between the two parties whose names are tied to it, but the law generally doesn't work that way. Depending on the state, joint accounts are typically presumed to be owned equally by all named holders, or in some cases, presumed to belong entirely to whichever holder the creditor is targeting, unless proven otherwise.

That doesn't necessarily mean a creditor can empty the account, though.

Many states allow the non-debtor account holder to challenge the levy, and certain funds may also be protected under federal or state law. For example, Social Security benefits and some federal benefit payments receive important protections, though those rules can become more complicated when protected funds are mixed with non-exempt money. If both account holders are legally responsible for the debt, however, the creditor's ability to pursue the account may be broader because everyone listed on the account also owes the obligation.

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What to do if you're worried about a bank levy impacting your account

If you're falling behind on payments, waiting until a creditor wins a judgment against you can significantly limit your options. Acting earlier may help you avoid more aggressive collection efforts while giving you greater control over the outcome. And, one of the options worth exploring is debt relief.

There are numerous options to consider under this umbrella, from debt consolidation to debt management and debt settlement, also known as debt forgiveness. Debt forgiveness, in particular, could be worth considering, as this strategy is designed to help borrowers with significant unsecured debt negotiate settlements with creditors for less than the full balance. While results can vary, settling your eligible debts before legal action progresses could reduce the risk of future judgments that put your bank account at risk.

If you share a checking account with someone who doesn't owe your debts, it may also be wise to review how your finances are organized. For example, keeping separate accounts for individual income could reduce complications if collection activity occurs later. While this isn't a guaranteed shield against creditors, it can make it easier for a non-debtor account holder to demonstrate ownership of their own funds if questions arise.

And, if you're receiving federally protected benefits, it also makes sense to maintain clear records showing where those deposits originated. Having proper documentation on hand can be valuable if you ever need to assert that certain funds are exempt from these types of collection efforts.

The bottom line

A creditor generally cannot empty a joint checking account simply because someone has unpaid debt. In most situations, they must first obtain a court judgment, and even then, the rules governing joint accounts vary by state. The ownership of the funds, the type of debt involved and whether exempt money is in the account can all influence what a creditor may ultimately recover.

If you're concerned that growing debt could eventually put your shared finances at risk, it's worth exploring your options before collection efforts escalate. Whether that's negotiating directly with creditors, pursuing debt relief or seeking legal guidance, taking action early may help protect both your finances and anyone who shares a bank account with you.