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Debt doesn't just disappear because the person who owed it has died, but what about the interest charges? Pla2na/Getty Images

Settling someone else's financial affairs after they die is rarely as straightforward as paying a few final bills and closing some accounts. After all, the process for handling those lingering balances can be confusing, even when you were aware that your loved one would be leaving behind outstanding debt. In these situations, questions often arise about who is responsible for paying which debts, how long creditors have to make claims, and whether those debts could continue to grow while an estate is being settled.

Those questions have become increasingly important right now, too, as household debt levels are sitting at record highs. A significant percentage of Americans currently carry multiple forms of debt at once, including credit cards, personal loans, auto loans and mortgages. As a result, executors and surviving family members are more likely to encounter estates that include significant outstanding balances, making it important to understand what happens during the repayment process.

One issue that often catches people off guard is interest. It's easy to assume that once someone dies, interest charges stop accumulating. Is that really the case, though, or can creditors continue to charge interest after a borrower dies?

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Can creditors charge interest on unpaid debts after someone dies?

In many cases, yes, creditors can continue to charge interest on unpaid debts after a person dies. A death does not automatically stop interest charges from accruing on debts that are owed. Rather, most debts continue to be governed by the original loan or credit agreement until they're paid off, refinanced or otherwise resolved.

That means credit card balances may continue accruing interest at the account's contractual annual percentage rate. Mortgages will also generally continue to rack up interest until the loan is satisfied and many personal and auto loans also continue to accumulate interest, according to their terms. However, those ongoing interest charges don't necessarily mean family members will owe money out of pocket. Those additional charges typically become obligations of the deceased person's estate instead.

During probate, the estate's executor identifies assets, notifies creditors and pays valid claims in the order required under state law. If enough assets exist, both the outstanding principal and any allowable accrued interest may be paid before remaining assets are distributed to heirs. If the estate lacks sufficient assets to satisfy every debt, creditors may receive only partial repayment or nothing at all, depending on the priority of their claim. In many situations, unsecured creditors such as credit card companies must absorb the remaining loss.

Some states also have specific probate rules that govern how post-death interest is handled, particularly if an estate remains open for an extended period. Because probate laws vary, executors should understand their state's requirements before assuming every creditor can continue adding interest indefinitely.

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What should families do if an estate can't cover all of the debt?

Learning that an estate may not have enough assets to pay every creditor can be stressful, but that doesn't necessarily mean surviving relatives become responsible for those balances. Generally speaking, family members do not inherit debt simply because they're related to the deceased. Exceptions may apply if someone was a joint borrower, a co-signer or otherwise legally responsible for the obligation. In certain community property states, surviving spouses may also have responsibility for some debts incurred during the marriage.

In turn, one of the most important steps when dealing with unpaid debt from a deceased loved one is avoiding the temptation to make voluntary payments before understanding the estate's legal obligations. Paying creditors out of personal funds could complicate matters, particularly if the estate ultimately bears responsibility. If the estate is insolvent or carries significant unsecured debt, consulting with an estate attorney or probate professional can help determine the proper order of creditor payments and ensure legal requirements are met.

In some situations, though, the creditors seeking payment may be willing to negotiate a settlement. If the estate has limited assets, creditors may agree to accept less than the full balance rather than risk receiving little or nothing after probate concludes. This type of settlement functions similarly to other forms of debt relief, where a creditor agrees to resolve an obligation for less than the full amount owed.

Families dealing with substantial unsecured debt that they remain responsible for may also benefit from discussing available debt relief options with qualified professionals before making major financial decisions. While debt relief programs generally aren't designed for estates, understanding how creditors approach settlements can sometimes make negotiations more productive when an estate cannot fully repay outstanding obligations.

The bottom line

Whether creditors can charge interest after someone dies depends largely on the original loan agreement and applicable state law, but in many cases, interest continues accruing until the debt is resolved. Fortunately, those additional charges are generally paid by the estate rather than surviving family members, unless someone else is legally responsible for the debt.