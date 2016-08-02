Tim Kaine goes home, goes solo, gets emotional

Tim Kaine, fresh off of a joint bus tour through parts of the Rust Belt with Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, rallied Virginians Monday evening during his first solo campaign event -- in his hometown of Richmond.

The Democratic vice presidential candidate was introduced by his wife, Anne Holton, who recently resigned as Virginia's education secretary to campaign fulltime.

Kaine then began what he deemed "the hardest speech" he'd have to deliver through the entire campaign.

Virginians were warm and receptive as the senator thanked them for playing a central role in shaping his career. "Everything I know, everything I've learned ...I've learned from you," Kaine said.

Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Tim Kaine poses for photos with supporters during campaign rally in Richmond, Virginia on August 1, 2016 Alex Wong, Getty Images

Tracy Brower, an educator from Richmond, was one of 2,000 people in the SRO crowd packing the Huguenot High School gym. He welcomed Kaine's gratitude, saying, "I think it's wonderful that he knows not to forget where he came from. This is where it started for him politically."

In his remarks, Kaine pushed Clinton's agenda for boosting the economy, creating jobs, and providing college students with a debt-free education, while validating Virginians' important role in this presidential election.

"If you put your faith in the Virginia voter, you're not going to see a bad poll", Kaine said. "You're going to win Virginia, and then you're going to be president."

Kaine also joined the chorus of Democrats and others slamming GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump for his comments about Khizr and Ghazala Khan, the Muslim-American parents of slain Army Captain Humayun Kahan. They've publicly denounced Trump's rhetoric about Muslims.

"Donald Trump has the temerity to trash (Khizr Khan) and even say stupid things about the poor boy's mom" Kaine said of Trump's controversial remarks. "Is there no limit to [where] this guy will descend?"

Kirsten Holmes, a teacher from Richmond who branded Kaine a "leader with passion," suggested his recent attacks on Trump are warranted. "Trump is really kind of heartless," said Holmes. "He demonstrated he has no integrity. So I think Kaine is very much justified."

Further, as Kaine renewed Clinton's call to build alliances and not walls, he suggested America's role in the world hangs in the balance.

"Leaders of the other nations tell me, 'We're counting on you," Kaine said. "We've got to have the right leadership in this country."

Kaine fired up voters in his home state as he drew contrasts between Virginia's discriminatory past and the commonwealth's progress.

"There was no way a state was going to be successful if, because of the color of your skin or where you came from or your gender, we pushed you away from the table", Kaine said. "You have been the generation of Virginians that, after 150 years, has said it's time to turn and not face backward and march forward, and that's why we're important."