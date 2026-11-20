A ring of thieves allegedly targeted dozens of freight trains in Southern California, stealing more than $22 million in merchandise — and brazenly filming the robberies themselves — before their arrests following a 14-month investigation.

It's just one example of the growing problem of train heists in the U.S. The FBI estimated cargo theft losses in the U.S. and Canada reached nearly $725 million last year — up 60% from the year before. The Department of Homeland Security estimates cargo theft costs the U.S. between $15 billion and $35 billion a year.

Police say these thefts disrupt supply chains, potentially leaving customers with delivery delays and higher prices.

The alleged thieves in California targeted at least three dozen freight trains over more than two years and stole millions of dollars' worth of goods including Nike sneakers, electronics and power tools, federal prosecutors say.

The crew coordinated their robberies through Instagram, the prosecutors said. Then they would board a moving train, cut air hoses or brake hoses to force emergency stops, and haul stolen goods to nearby stash houses.

Almost every step of the thefts was filmed. One video shows a suspect sawing into a cargo container above a moving train, then multiple men moving merchandise. One man even poses for the camera as the theft is carried out.

The stolen items would then be sold on the black market.

Fourteen men were arrested for their involvement in the theft ring. They face charges including conspiracy, theft of interstate railroad cargo, possession or receipt of stolen interstate railroad cargo, and violence against railroad carriers, according to a news release from the Department of Justice. Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman referred to the case as "the granddaddy of all train cargo theft prosecutions in L.A. County."

During a news conference, LAPD Deputy Chief Alan Hamilton remarked that criminal investigations are "always easier when they post their own stuff on social media."

Law enforcement agencies nationwide are stepping up efforts to curb these kinds of theft rings. In October, CBS News took an exclusive look behind the scenes of a first-of-its-kind national blitz where federal agents, railroad police and law enforcement in more than two dozen states worked together to track thieves targeting cargo trains.

During the operation, officials used infrared drone technology to track heat signatures along train tracks and in rail yards. Cmdr. Michael Ware, who leads the Cook County Sheriff's Police Organized Retail Crime and Cargo Theft Task Force, told CBS News the technology is "like a third eye in the sky" that gives law enforcement "an advantage" and collects evidence. He showed CBS News video of one example of two men breaking the seals on a cargo container holding $35,000 worth of electronics.

"A lot of times we apprehend the guys and they come out like there's no way we have no proof. I wasn't in a container and they see the drone footage like 'you got me.' So it's a game-changer," Ware said.