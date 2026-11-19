More than a dozen people were arrested on federal charges Thursday for allegedly stealing nearly $23 million in goods, including Nike sneakers and power tools, as part of a Southern California train heist ring.

"This marks the largest property crime bust in LAPD railroad industry history," said Los Angeles Police Department Chief Jim McDonell during a news conference after the arrests were announced. "This is much more than modern-day train robbery. ... It was a highly coordinated criminal operation that disrupted our nation's supply chain. When it happens, businesses are left without products to sell, and customers may face delays and higher prices."

In a news release shared by the U.S. Department of Justice, federal prosecutors said the 14 suspects stole the products from more than three dozen trains in places like Pico Rivera and Fullerton, and sold them on the black market.

According to the DOJ's release, charges against the suspects include conspiracy, theft of interstate railroad cargo and possession or receipt of stolen interstate railroad cargo and violence against railroad carriers.

Prosecutors allege that from February 2024 to August 2026, the crew targeted "high-value trains traveling through Southern California" carrying Nike sneakers and other products, intending to steal the products and resell them on the black market.

The alleged leader, Nathan Angel, directed other members to rent or use trucks and vans to reach railroad tracks, where they would board the trains.

"Nathan Angel and other co-conspirators pre-determined locations along the tracks to disable the trains," the release said, adding that they would allegedly cut the air hoses of the trains, forcing them to come to emergency stops, where the alleged burglars would then take the cargo and load it into the trucks and vans. It was then taken to the so-called stash houses of some of the suspects federal prosecutors charged Thursday.

According to the DOJ's release, suspects would send photos of the stolen products to potential buyers, including people working at a business identified in the documents as "Company 1," a sneaker and streetwear resale company headquartered in Los Angeles.

"The scale of the theft is staggering. We have charged a crew of 14 in a scheme to steal more than $22.5 million in cargo from at least three dozen freight trains in Southern California," said U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli in a statement. "We will prosecute the people who raid these trains and those who knowingly turn stolen cargo into cash."

Essayli also shared a video of the alleged suspects using power tools to cut into the back of a storage container on a moving train.

"It's always easier when they post their own stuff on their own social media," said LAPD Deputy Chief Alan Hamilton during the news conference. "I will say that in this investigation, we utilized different technologies, technological resources. We have some of the best players in the game on this team; I'm very proud of the work that they've done."

Prosecutors say two suspects, identified as Fredy Marquina and Carlos Luis Fernando Martinez, sold thousands of pairs of stolen Nikes and other products to Company 1 for more than $1.08 million between May and October 2025.

The suspects include:

Nathan Daniel Angel, 21, of East LA

Daniel "Rayo" Angel, 38, of East LA

Rodolfo Angel, also known as "Rudy" or "Flaco," 23, of East LA

Jose "Joe" Luis Angel, 23, of East LA

Donta "Dret" Hedgeman, 27, of East LA

Fernando Alexis Alvarado Villegas, 27, of South LA

Daniel Garcia, 36, of East LA

Carlos "JD" Robert Estrada, 28, of Whittier

Angel "Fluffy" Sanchez, 24, of Commerce

Ruben "Bubu" Mario Banuelos, 26, of East LA

Fredy Marquina, 25, of downtown LA's Westlake neighborhood

Carlos Luis Fernando Martinez, 23, of South LA's Vermont Square neighborhood

Jorge Angel Aguilar Espinoza, 36, of East LA

Ricardo Mares, 32, of LA's Florence-Firestone area

If convicted as charged, the defendants all face a maximum sentence of five years in federal prison for the conspiracy charges, up to 10 years for each count of theft and a maximum sentence of life in federal prison for each violence against railroad cars charge.

The investigation was conducted by personnel from Homeland Security Investigations, the LAPD's Commercial Crimes Bureau, the Union Pacific Railroad Police Department and the California Highway Patrol's Cargo Theft Interdiction Program.