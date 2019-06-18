California raises Pride flag at Capitol — joining others states amid new Trump policy

For the first time in the history of the state, California Gov. Gavin Newsom had the Pride flag raised at its Capitol on Monday. He shared the news on social media and mentioned the rainbow flag was raised in honor to "celebrate and support" the LGBTQ+ community. This comes as the Trump administration has banned the rainbow flag from flying at U.S. embassies.

The governor also noted in a statement that the flag will stay up for the duration of Pride month, July 1. "In California, we celebrate and support our lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer community's right to live out loud — during Pride month and every month," Newsom said.

For the first time ever, the Pride flag has been raised at the State Capitol! In California, we celebrate and support our LGBTQ+ community’s right to live their loves out loud.

The governor has previously expressed support for the LGBTQ community during Pride month by sharing a post promoting "love and acceptance."

Pride is about celebration, reflection, love, and acceptance. Wishing everyone in the LGBTQ+ community a joyful #PrideMonth! — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) June 3, 2019

The Trump administration's policy banning Pride flags from flying at U.S. embassies has created a backlash from multiple states including Wisconsin, Colorado and New York.

Vice President Mike Pence said in an interview that four embassies' requests to fly rainbow flags, which symbolize LGBTQ pride, were denied.

"I'm aware that the State Department indicated that on the flagpole of our American embassies, one flag should fly, and that's the American flag. And I support that," Pence said defending the decision.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo shared it's "the first time in New York State history" the flag was raised in celebration of Pride month. The governor of Wisconsin, Tony Evers, shared views of equality for the LGBTQ community by tweeting: "We've still got a lot to do to ensure LGBTQ folks are treated with dignity under the law." All of the states raising the Pride flag included a photo of it flying over their Capitol. "I'm so proud to be the governor of a state that celebrates diversity and love," Colorado Gov. Jared Polis wrote.

The LGBTQ pride flag raised over the State Capitol for the first time in New York State history. Happy #Pride! — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) June 5, 2019

Fifty years since Stonewall, we've still got a lot to do to ensure LGBTQ folks are treated with dignity under the law. Honored to stand with LGBTQ leaders as we work to make Wisconsin a more equal and inclusive place to live. — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) June 17, 2019