Mudslide forces home to slide down hill, crash into another home in California

A mudslide forced a home off of its foundation and down a hillside in Northern California, crashing it into another home early Thursday morning, authorities said. A woman was left trapped inside the home that came off its foundation in Sausalito, the Marin County Sheriff's Office said on its Facebook page.

A sheriff's deputy was able to speak with the woman and try to keep her calm until firefighters freed her from the rubble, the sheriff's office said. Crews were dispatched to the scene just before 3 a.m., Southern Marin Fire Chief Chris Tubbs told CBS station KPIX-TV.

The person inside the home suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital, Tubbs told the station. The sheriff's office said the other home was vacant.

"We are so grateful the woman is ok and we want to thank the Fire Department for saving this woman from what could have been a terrible tragedy," the sheriff's office said. More than 50 homes in the area were evacuated as a precaution, Tubbs said.

A weather phenomenon known as an atmospheric river has been hitting the West Coast, drenching parts of California and southern Oregon with large amounts of rain.