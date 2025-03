Louisiana college student's death being investigated as possible act of fraternity hazing

The death of a 20-year-old Southern University student in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, is being investigated by local law enforcement as a possible act of fraternity hazing, school authorities confirmed to The Associated Press on Wednesday.

Caleb Wilson, who died on Feb. 27, was a mechanical engineering junior at Southern University and A&M College and a member of the school's famed marching band.

Chancellor John K. Pierre said in a statement shared on the college's Facebook page that "an off-campus incident is believed to have contributed to Caleb's death." A university spokesperson confirmed on Wednesday that an alleged fraternity ritual, involving Omega Psi Phi, is being investigated.

Ricky L. Lewis, the international president of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., said in a written statement issued on Friday that the organization is aware that authorities have "launched an investigation into this tragic incident, and we fully support their efforts to seek the truth."

"We recognize that many of you may have questions, and we are actively working to gather accurate information," Lewis said. It was unclear if Wilson was a fraternity member.

Mourners dance while holding up pictures of Caleb Wilson as a second line marches through campus after a vigil for Wilson was held outside of Southern University's Smith-Brown Student Union on Wednesday, March 5, 2025, in Baton Rouge, La. Javier Gallegos / AP

Additional details, including Wilson's cause of death, were not yet available. Police in Baton Rouge have not commented on the investigation.

Wilson's family described him as an "extraordinary person" and a "bright and talented young man with a promising future ahead of him" in a statement provided to CBS affiliate WAFB.

"We are committed to seeking the truth about the circumstances surrounding Caleb's passing and ensuring that no other family has to endure such a tragedy," the family said.

Wilson was a trumpet player with the marching band, known as the "Human Jukebox," which recently played at the Super Bowl. In a statement on the band's Facebook page, Wilson was described as a talented, dedicated and bright soul who "poured his passion" into his studies and music.

"A talented trumpet player, a dedicated student, and a bright soul, Caleb was a mechanical engineering major who poured his passion into both his studies and his time with the Human Jukebox," the post read. "His energy, spirit, and impact on those around him will never be forgotten."

During the band's performance at one of New Orleans' Mardi Gras parades over the weekend, members played Stevie Wonder's "Love Light in Flight" in honor of Wilson.

"This was more than just a performance, it was a tribute, a farewell and promise that Caleb's legacy will live on," the band posted on Facebook along with a video of the performance.

A vigil celebrating Wilson was held on Wednesday evening. Wilson's family and friends addressed the crowd.

Father Corey Wilson, right, and other family members during a vigil for Caleb Wilson, outside of Southern University's Smith-Brown Student Union on Wednesday, March 5, 2025, in Baton Rouge, La. Javier Gallegos / AP

"His light does not die with himself. It dies with all of us. We have to make sure his light lives within all of us and make sure you stand up tall like he's on your shoulders reaching for the sky," said one friend, according to WAFB.

Following Wilson's death, the historically Black university indefinitely halted all club recruiting activities, including those related to Greek life. On Tuesday, the university announced its own internal investigation and student judiciary process into the "alleged hazing incident."

The university statement said that any organization on campus that breaches anti-hazing polices will face "prompt disciplinary sanctions."

Southern University requires clubs and organizations to undergo anti-hazing training. In 2018, following the death of Max Gruver — a Louisiana State University student who died of alcohol poisoning after a hazing ritual at the Phi Delta Theta fraternity house — then-Gov. John Bel Edwards signed into state several law anti-hazing laws meant to curb hazing and increase penalties.