Florida high school regrets displaying caged tiger at prom

MIAMI -- A Florida high school said Monday that it regretted having a caged tiger on display at a jungle-themed prom. Students, parents and teachers from Christopher Columbus High School took to social media to say that the tiger at Friday's prom was animal abuse.

CBS Miami station WFOR-TV reports that footage shows the tiger pacing inside a small enclosure as bright lights flashed around him.

"Upon reflection, we regret the decision to have live animals at our prom," principal David Pugh said in a statement to WFOR-TV. "This decision in no way reflects the Marist values, teachings of the Catholic Church and/or the accomplishments of our young and that of our distinguished alumni."

Mari-Chris Castellanos, whose brother attends the all-boys private school, posted on Facebook and said the tiger "was used as an exotic amusement for the mindless teenagers who were present."

The dance also featured a lemur, two macaws, and an African fennec fox.

School administrators said in an earlier statement that the venue approved it and that the animals were provided by facilities licensed by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.