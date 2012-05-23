CA health officials testing 35 babies for TB

(AP) SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Health officials are testing 35 babies for tuberculosis after a person with an active case of the life-threatening disease visited neonatal-intensive care units at two Northern California hospitals.

Few details have been released about the contagious individual, who has since been placed in isolation and is receiving treatment.

Officials say the Solano County resident visited Sutter Memorial Hospital in Sacramento during the latter half of March and NorthBay Medical Center in Fairfield in early and mid-April.

Sutter says the person was not a hospital staffer.

Parents of 20 babies in Sacramento County and 15 babies in Solano County are being notified about possible exposure to the sometimes fatal respiratory illness.

Solano County Chief Medical Officer Michael Stacey says he believes the risk of infection in this case is low.