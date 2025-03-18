Watch CBS News
MoneyWatch

China EV maker BYD says new cars can be charged in 5 minutes

By
Megan Cerullo
Reporter, MoneyWatch
Megan Cerullo is a New York-based reporter for CBS MoneyWatch covering small business, workplace, health care, consumer spending and personal finance topics. She regularly appears on CBS News 24/7 to discuss her reporting.
Read Full Bio
Megan Cerullo
Edited By
Anne Marie Lee
Editor, MoneyWatch
Anne Marie D. Lee is an editor for CBS MoneyWatch. She writes about topics including personal finance, the workplace, travel and social media.
Read Full Bio
Anne Marie Lee

/ CBS News

Tesla sales fell for the first time in years
Why did Tesla sales fall for the first time in 12 years? 03:33

Chinese electric vehicle maker BYD says its new cars can be charged in almost the same time it takes to refill a gas engine vehicle at the pump, giving the world's top EV seller a major advantage in a highly competitive market. 

BYD's new 1 megawatt flash chargers can power vehicles in five to eight minutes, according to the company, which plans to build 4,000 new charging stations across China. 

Long charge times and so-called range anxiety around limited access to charging stations are often what holds motorists back from making the switch to electric cars. BYD says its new chargers can power vehicles for about 250 miles in five minutes.

Sen. Mark Kelly says he's giving up his Tesla 06:59

"To completely solve users' anxiety over charging, our pursuit is to make the charging time for EVs as short as the refueling time for fuel vehicles," BYD founder Wang Chuanfu said in a statement.

BYD shares soared 6% to a record high on the news Monday, raising its market value to almost $162 billion. Tesla shares, by contrast, sank 4.8%.

BYD, short for Build Your Dreams, has started pre-selling its new range of vehicles, called Han L and Tang L.

In 2024, BYD produced 1,777,965 battery-powered EVs, compared with Tesla which produced 1,773,443 vehicles that same year. 

Some EV fans have soured on Elon Musk-owned Tesla, as Musk takes on a leading role in the Trump administration as the head of the Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE. Tesla sales dropped 1.1% in 2024, marking the EV-maker's first annual sales decline in more than a decade.

Some liberal-leaning customers say they have sold their Tesla's to distance themselves from Musk, while investors have also expressed concern that Musk's political actions are hurting the brand. With the billionaire at the helm, DOGE has abruptly terminated thousands of federal workers, causing turmoil across multiple agencies. 

Tesla executives last week sent an unsigned letter to the U.S. trade representative warning that President Trump's foreign trade policies could be harmful to domestic EV-makers. The company raised concerns over retaliatory tariffs against the U.S. that would make Tesla vehicles more expensive, and could dent overseas demand. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Megan Cerullo

Megan Cerullo is a New York-based reporter for CBS MoneyWatch covering small business, workplace, health care, consumer spending and personal finance topics. She regularly appears on CBS News 24/7 to discuss her reporting.

© 2025 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.