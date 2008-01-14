Buzz Briefs: Katie Holmes, Spice Girls

Katie Holmes Wants Suri To Enter Family Business

Actress Katie Holmes says she wouldn't mind if Suri, her daughter with actor Tom Cruise, wants to enter show business.

"I'm excited," Holmes tells David Letterman on CBS' "Late Show With David Letterman" She's so smart and she's already talking a lot. You can see she's already a wonderful artist. Whatever she wants to do. If she wants to great, if she doesn't, that's okay."

Earlier this month there was a rumor that 2-year-old Suri would voice the character of Knut in an animated film about the baby polar bear, but a spokesman for the family denied the story.

The "Late Show" interview with Holmes airs Monday night on CBS.

Spice Girls Pay Homage To Roberto Cavalli's Sexy Designs

2The Spice Girls pepped up the Milan fashion scene Monday when they turned up at Roberto Cavalli's menswear show to thank him for designing their tour wardrobe.

The tour, which began in December, brings all the Spice Girls together for the first time in nearly 10 years.

"His clothes make you feel sexy," said Geri "Ginger Spice" Halliwell, 35, speaking for the pop stars as they sat backstage chatting with reporters before the show began.

Their glam Cavalli-designed tour outfits are in bright Swarovski-beaded silk and remain true to the playful styles the Spice Girls favored the first time around: miniskirts, cropped tops and body-clinging jumpsuits.

Talking like a gaggle of schoolgirls, they sang the praises of Italian men as "very passionate" and "more stylish" than their British counterparts.

"Italians are stallions," said 32-year-old Melanie "Scary Spice" Brown, summing it up, and quickly adding, "or so I've heard."

The Spice Girls, who also include Victoria "Posh Spice" Beckham, Emma "Baby Spice" Bunton and Melanie "Sporty Spice" Chisholm, said they were enjoying the tour.

"We appreciate everything much more this time around," Halliwell said.

Another Milan favorite, Giorgio Armani, captured "Spice Girls" husband David Beckham for his underwear campaign. Asked what she thought of her husband's supertoned body being displayed in Armani briefs on billboards throughout Milan, 33-year-old Victoria Beckham said: "If I looked like that I'd walk down the street in my panties, too."

Wesley Snipes' Tax Fraud And Conspiracy Trial Begins

3Attorneys for Wesley Snipes ticked off more than 70 potential character witnesses, including several celebrities, as jury selection began Monday in the actor's tax fraud and conspiracy trial.

Muhammad Ali, Spike Lee, Tom Brokaw, Barbara Walters, Woody Harrelson, Sylvester Stallone and Gus Van Sant were among the names mentioned.

Snipes, 45, and two co-defendants, both known tax protesters, are accused of conspiring to defraud the U.S. of millions of dollars. Snipes allegedly first collaborated with Eddie Ray Kahn and Douglas P. Rosile in 2000, then stopped filing tax returns.

Prosecutors say he fraudulently tried to retrieve $11 million in paid 1996 and 1997 taxes and directed his movie companies to stop withholding taxes from employees.

Snipes, who starred in the "Blade" movies, faces up to 16 years in prison if convicted, while Kahn and Rosile face 10 years.

His case has been delayed twice because of his commitments and the huge volume of paperwork in the case.

Jury selection was expected to conclude Monday, with opening arguments beginning Tuesday.

Snipes had tried unsuccessfully to get his trial moved from this central Florida town, arguing it was racist and he couldn't get a fair hearing. The pool of 37 potential jurors were predominantly white, and Senior Judge William Terrell Hodges moved through them slowly.

Most had heard of the case, but not extensively.

Before court, Snipes appeared at a vigil with the leaders of several predominantly black churches. The pastors followed Snipes to the courthouse and continued to watch when jury selection began.

Gary Collins Is Particular About His Jail Accommodations

Gary Collins has checked into jail to serve a four-day sentence in his drunken driving case.

The 69-year-old TV personality and actor chose Monday to pay an $85 daily fee to stay in the Glendale City Jail instead of the overcrowded Los Angeles County jail, according to the Glendale Police Department.

Collins pleaded no contest Dec. 6 to one misdemeanor count each of driving under the influence and driving with a blood-alcohol content of .08 percent or more in connection with a traffic crash in Sherman Oaks.

He must also serve four years probation upon his release and pay a $500 fine.

Collins was driving when his SUV was struck by another driver. He was not found at fault in the collision, but officers smelled alcohol on his breath.

Collins has appeared on such TV series as "JAG," as well as "The New Hollywood Squares."

Justices Skeptical Of TV Judge's Claims

A majority of the Supreme Court's justices appeared to side against a daytime television judge Monday in a contract dispute.

The judge in question is Alex Ferrer, better known as TV's "Judge Alex." In 2005, Ferrer refused to pay an artists' manager, Arnold Preston, 12 percent of his earnings from the show, as allegedly called for in a contract the two signed in 2002.

At issue is whether the case should be resolved in arbitration, as Preston says the contract stipulates, or whether a California state agency can first pass judgment on the legality of the contract, as Ferrer wants. The larger legal issue is whether federal arbitration law preempts California's regulation of talent agents.

Most justices seemed to side with Preston.

"I used to teach contract law," Justice Antonin Scalia said. "And I am sure that when you say you'll arbitrate, it means you won't litigate."

Ferrer was in the audience for the oral argument, which he said was his first trip to the Supreme Court.

Speaking to reporters afterward, Ferrer declined to forecast the outcome and acknowledged that the justices turned up the heat on his lawyer during questioning.

Bjork Goes Berserk On New Zealand News Photographer

4Icelandic singer Bjork attacked a newspaper photographer shortly after she arrived at New Zealand's Auckland International Airport on Sunday, local media reported.

Bjork, who is in the northern city of Auckland to perform at the Big Day Out concert on Friday, tore "New Zealand Herald" photographer Glenn Jeffrey's shirt after he photographed her arriving at the airport early Sunday, he told news agency New Zealand Press Association according to a report on Monday.

Jeffrey, a news photographer for 25 years, said Bjork was accompanied by a man who asked him not take photos.

"I took a couple of pictures ... and as I turned and walked away she came up behind me, grabbed the back of my black skivvy (T-shirt) and tore it," he told the agency.

"As she did this, she fell over, she fell to the ground," he said. "At no stage did I touch her or speak with her."

Bjork said nothing throughout the incident but her male companion was saying: "'B, don't do this, B, don't do this,"' Jeffrey said.

Jeffrey said he spoke with Auckland police about the incident later Sunday.

Christina Aguilera Gives Birth To A Baby Boy

5Christina Aguilera has given birth to a boy, the pop singer announced on her Web site Sunday.

"Christina Aguilera and Jordan Bratman are proud to announce the birth of their son Max Liron Bratman," the brief message said. "He is a beautiful, healthy baby boy."

The baby was born Saturday night and weighs 6 pounds, 2 ounces. Aguilera, 27, was "resting and doing well," according to the message on her Web site, http://www.christinaaguilera.com/.

Aguilera said that Saturday was "a very joyful and special day for Jordan and I."

There was no immediate response Sunday to several calls seeking additional comment from Aguilera's representatives.

Aguilera and Bratman married in 2005. The four-time Grammy Award winning singer has said she learned she was pregnant during her recent "Back to Basics" tour.

New Artist Sara Bareilles To Kick Off Tour With James Blunt

The "pop-soul" artist, who performed on The Saturday Early Show's Second Cup Café, signed with Epic Records to record "Little Voice."

She was hand-picked for VH1's "You Oughta Know," program, which highlights new artists on the rise. In addition, she will be performing for VH1's "You Oughta Know" tour with James Blunt.

Bareilles told the The Showbuzz that she is so thankful to the "overwhelming amount of support" that she's been given.

In the future, Bareilles revealed to The Showbuzz that she'd like to collaborate with Adam Duritz, the lead singer from The Counting Crows.

Bareilles also recently appeared on a Rhapsody/TIVO commercial playing her hit song, "Love Song."

"Spamalot's" New Star Clay Aiken Had Funny Ideas About Python

Clay Aiken, who joins the cast of "Monty Python's Spamalot" this week, says its humor was initially lost on him.

"The first time I saw it I thought it was the stupidest thing I'd ever seen in my entire life," the "American Idol" runner-up told Newsweek. "My tour drummer is the 'Spamalot' drummer, and (he) said you've got to see it again."

Aiken plays one of the leads, Sir Robin, in the Tony Award-winning musical in a stint from Friday through May 4. He told the magazine he was so sore from rehearsals he "couldn't even get off the toilet the other day."

"It hurts so bad. I don't know if it's I'm not coordinated or using muscles I never had to use before," he said.

The show is based on the film "Monty Python and the Holy Grail," which came out in 1975, a little before the 29-year-old singer's time.

"I thought Monty Python was a person until three months ago," Aiken told Newsweek for editions on newsstands on Monday.

It's A Boy For Actress Courtney Thorne-Smith

Courtney Thorne-Smith has given birth to a baby boy, the actress' publicist said Sunday.

"The parents are thrilled, and the baby is healthy, well and beautiful," publicist Karen Samfilippo said.

Thorne-Smith delivered the baby, her first at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center on Friday, Samfilippo said.

The father is Thorne-Smith's husband Roger Fishman, a media consultant. The couple named the boy Jacob Emerson Fishman.

Thorne-Smith, 40, is known for roles in several TV shows including "Melrose Place," "Ally McBeal" and "According to Jim."