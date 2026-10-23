Buttigieg endorses independent candidate Seth Bodnar over Democratic nominee in Montana Senate race

Former U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has endorsed the independent candidate in the Montana Senate race, Seth Bodnar, over the Democratic nominee, Bodnar's campaign announced Friday.

"The best leaders I've served with, in uniform and in government, care more about getting the job done than about who gets the credit, and Seth is one of them," Buttigieg, a potential 2028 presidential candidate, said in a statement. "Seth and I don't agree on everything, but he has spent his adult life serving this country and the next generation, from the Army Green Berets to the University of Montana, and he'll bring that same character to the Senate on behalf of all Montanans."

File: Seth Bodnar at the Murray Hotel while campaigning for the Senate on May 8, 2026, in Livingston, Montana. William Campbell / Getty Images

Bodnar said he was "honored to have Secretary Buttigieg's support, and proud that people across the political spectrum are joining this campaign."

He says that if he's elected senator, he will not caucus with Democrats or Republicans, remaining independent. Bodnar, 47, a retired U.S. Army Green Beret who graduated first in his West Point class, is a Rhodes scholar and was until recently the president of the University of Montana. He's running against Democratic nominee Alani Bankhead and Republican nominee Kurt Alme.

Montana is considered a solidly GOP state, with far more voters who have cast ballots for Republican candidates than Democrats. Bodnar's resume and platform of independence, affordability and fighting corruption appear to be winning some support with Montanans, and as a result, Bankhead has faced calls to drop out of the race to give him a better shot at victory. With both on the ballot, they are likely to split the support of those who are not voting for Alme.

Republican Sen. Steve Daines' abrupt decision to not seek reelection shortly before the March filing deadline opened the vacancy.

President Trump held a rally in Montana last week to get out the vote for both Alme and congressional candidate Aaron Flint. Vice President JD Vance is also expected to hold a rally in Montana next week.