Bus crashes onto railroad tracks in L.A. area, overturns, injuring dozens

A bus veered from an L.A. County highway onto railroad tracks and overturned Wednesday morning, injuring dozens of passengers, the California Highway Patrol said.

Officers form the CHP Antelope Valley unit responded to the scene.

"Preliminary investigation suggests that the bus ... for reasons still under investigation ... veered to the right" and off the highway, onto the tracks.

Then the bus overturned and "came to a stop on its side," the CHP said.

It cited American Medical Response (AMR) personnel as saying some 20-40 passengers sustained injuries ranging from minor to major.

It wasn't known whether alcohol or drugs played a role in the crash, the CHP added.