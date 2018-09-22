CBSN
Private memorial service held for Burt Reynolds

NORTH PALM BEACH, Fla. -- About 80 of Burt Reynolds friends and relatives shared memories of the late actor at a private memorial service. Reynolds, the star of "Boogie Nights" and "Deliverance," died Sept. 6 at the age of 82.  

A family spokeswoman says Reynolds' ex-wife Loni Anderson and their son Quinton Anderson Reynolds were among the speakers at the Thursday service at Quattlebaum Funeral Home in North Palm Beach, Florida.

According to a death certificate issued Sept. 10 that was obtained by "Entertainment Tonight," Reynolds was cremated. No cause of death has been revealed.

Bobby Bowden, former football coach at Florida State University, where Reynolds was a player, opened the service with a prayer and stories from the actor's life.

Anderson, who had a famously difficult divorce from Reynolds, shared fond memories of their time together, calling their son their "greatest collaboration." 

