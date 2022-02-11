17-year-old in custody in connection with stabbing at Buffalo high school, police say

A 17-year-old boy has been taken into custody in connection with a stabbing outside of a Buffalo high school that left a 14-year-old student injured, police tweeted late Thursday. No further information about the suspect was released.

Police responded to McKinley High School just after dismissal on Wednesday afternoon. The student and a male security guard were found on a sidewalk outside of the school. Authorities initially said that both had been shot, but later clarified that the student had been stabbed.

The security guard had non-life-threatening injuries, while the student underwent surgery and is recovering. The victims have not yet been identified.

At the time of the incident, there were about 100 students still in the building for after-school activities. Those students were placed on a lockdown while authorities cleared the building and the surrounding area.

Nearby SUNY Buffalo State College also had its students shelter in place for several hours on Wednesday.

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown tweeted after the shooting, saying the city will continue to work to end gun violence.

The City of Buffalo is here for all of those who are directly impacted by this shooting, and we are here for all of those across our City who have experienced or been impacted by gun violence. We will not rest until we stop this violence. — Byron W. Brown (@MayorByronBrown) February 9, 2022

Police said Thursday that the investigation is ongoing.