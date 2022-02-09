Police looking for suspect after 2 people shot outside Buffalo high school
Authorities are looking for a suspect after a student and a security guard were shot outside a Buffalo high school on Wednesday afternoon. The student is currently in surgery, while the security guard sustained non-life-threatening injuries, Buffalo Police Deputy Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said during a press conference Wednesday evening.
The shooting allegedly happened after a multiple people got into a dispute on the sidewalk outside of McKinley High School. The school had been dismissed 20 minutes prior to the shooting, but about 100 students were still in the building for after-school activities. Those students were placed on a lockdown, but they have since been upgraded to a shelter in place, Gramaglia said.
The deputy commissioner said they are still looking for the suspect. However, they cleared the school and the surrounding area, and said they do not believe there is a threat to nearby residents.
Police tweeted about the incident around 4:15 p.m. local time, asking motorists to avoid the area around McKinley High School. The Bureau of Alcohol, Firearms and Tobacco is also responding to the scene.
Nearby SUNY Buffalo State College tweeted it received a report of an armed person who was last seen at the high school near its campus and asked students to shelter in place. It later canceled all evening classes and events.
for more features.