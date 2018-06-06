CBSN
CBS/AP June 6, 2018, 11:53 AM

Bruce Springsteen to perform at Tony Awards

NEW YORK -- The Boss will be among the headliners at the Tony Awards telecast on Sunday. Producers of the show said Wednesday that Bruce Springsteen will perform at Radio City Music Hall in addition to receiving a special Tony for his ongoing show "Springsteen on Broadway."

Springsteen will be among a list of stars presenting or performing at the show, including Robert De Niro, Kerry Washington, Jim Parsons, Claire Danes, John Leguizamo, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Patti LuPone, Katharine McPhee, Tina Fey, Billy Joel, Matthew Morrison, Kelli O'Hara, Zachary Quinto and Andrew Rannells.

The co-hosts are Sara Bareilles and Josh Groban, who appeared on "CBS This Morning" on Wednesday. The three-hour show on CBS starts at 8 p.m.

