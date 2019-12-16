Two young children vanish from their Florida front yard

Live

A frantic search is on for two young children who were reported missing Sunday, reports CBS Jacksonville, Florida affiliate WJAX-TV. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said family members were inside a house while the two were playing in their front yard.

The office said a family member called police when they realized 5-year-old Bri'ya Williams and 6-year-old Braxton Williams were gone. 

Sources told WJAX the children are siblings.

K-9 teams, drones and police cruisers from the sheriff's office and other agencies were taking part in the search.

First published on December 16, 2019 / 6:31 AM

