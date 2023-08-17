Britney Spears' net worth: Her earnings, real estate and divorces

Sam Asghari files for divorce from Britney Spears: Source Sam Asghari files for divorce from Britney Spears: Source 00:18

Pop queen Britney Spears, whose husband has filed for divorce after 14 months of marriage, has had a career worthy of a blues ballad. Along with a number of huge hits, the superstar's life has been punctuated by equally huge struggles, most notably her high-profile battle to successfully end a 14-year conservatorship.

The turmoil in her private life may explain why Spears' net worth far less than other major female pop stars, with her wealth standing at about $60 million in 2021, according to Forbes. By comparison, Rihanna is worth an estimated $1.4 billion, while Taylor Swift is valued at $740 million, Forbes notes.

Spears, 41, married Sam Asghari, 29, at her home in Thousand Oaks, California, in June 2022 — seven months after a judge terminated her conservatorship at the pop star's request. The conservatorship, which was partly controlled by her father, put him in charge of her career and finances since 2008. It had been roundly denounced by Spears, who described it as abusive.

"I feel ganged up on, I feel bullied and I feel alone," Spears told a court in 2021. "I shouldn't be in a conservatorship if I can work and provide money and work for myself and pay other people. It makes no sense," Spears said.

How much is Britney Spears' net worth?

Spears was worth $60 million in 2021, as noted above, with Forbes noting that most of her wealth was held in brokerage accounts, real estate and cash.

Her real estate assets have included multimillion estates in California, a penthouse in Manhattan and more modest properties in Louisiana, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Not all of her property decisions have been lucrative, with the pop star selling an 11,600-square-foot home in Calabasas, California, for a loss earlier this year. Spears sold the home for about $10 million, or almost $2 million less than she paid for the property shortly after her marriage to Asghari, according to People magazine.

To be sure, most of her wealth stems from her music career. After a string of top-selling records starting in the late '90s, Spears released her "Glory" album in 2016, but no new albums since. She also stopped touring in 2018, according to Forbes.

Still, there are signs she is refocusing on her music career, such as her 2022 single with Elton John "Hold Me Closer" and her 2023 single with will.i.am, "Mind Your Business."

Spears' husband

Spears' husband Sam Asghari is an actor and model who has appeared on shows such as "The Family Business" on BET+. The pair met on the set of Spears' 2016 video "Slumber Party," according to People magazine.

Asghari told Men's Health that he was born in Iran in 1994 and moved to the U.S. when he was 12. As an adult, he focused on fitness and worked as a personal trainer, but he recounted to the magazine that he fell into financial stress before trying out for modeling and acting jobs.

Asghari is Spears' third husband, following a short-lived marriage to Jason Alexander in 2004 and her marriage to Jason Federline from 2004 to 2007.

Does Britney Spears have a prenup?

Spears has a prenuptial agreement with Asghari, according to multiple publications.

The agreement allegedly provides Asghari with $1 million for every two years of their marriage, with the amount topping out at $10 million after 15 years, according to US Weekly. He also agreed to waive claims to Spears' music catalog, the publication reported.