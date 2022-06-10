Britney Spears and Sam Asghari tie the knot at her home

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari tied the knot at her home in Thousand Oaks, California on Thursday. The pair had an intimate ceremony with a star-studded guest list, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Spears wore a Versace dress. Celebrity guests in attendance included designer Donatella Versace, in addition to Paris Hilton and her mother Kathy Hilton.

Both photographer Kevin Ostajewski and Vogue Magazine shared photos from the nuptials on Instagram. One photo is of the couple, and the other of a horse-drawn carriage outside of the home, which is adorned in pink roses. Another is of Spears' gown.

Spears' sons and many other family members were not in attendance, ET reports. Spears has a strained relationship with her parents and sister following her conservatorship, which she often posts about on social media. However, her brother, Bryan Spears, did attend, according to ET.

While her sons with ex-husband Kevin Federline, Sean Preston, 16 and Jayden James, 15, were not there, Federline's attorney said they "wish her and Sam all the best going forward."

"They are excited that this will be a positive development for her post-conservatorship life," attorney Mark Vincent Kaplan, told ET in a statement. "Kevin and the boys want her to be happy. Hopefully, this will be a key for her to be happy and remain happy going forward. They all feel that this is Britney and Sam's day and nothing should take away from that."

Earlier in the day, an uninvited guest showed up and ended up getting arrested: Spears' ex-husband Jason Alexander. He live-streamed the dramatic attempt at crashing the wedding on Instagram before ultimately getting detained.

Spears expressed her desire to get married to Asghari and have a baby during her testimony to end her 13-year conservatorship. Her father, Jamie Spears, was a co-conservator, and her finances and health were controlled until a judge ended the conservatorship in November 2021.