Britney Spears' conservatorship could be ended at today's hearing

Britney Spears' conservatorship could be ended at today's hearingget the free app
Attorneys for Britney Spears will return to court Friday when a Los Angeles judge will consider the pop star's request to terminate the conservatorship that has controlled her career and finances for nearly 14 years. The hearing will be the first since her father, Jamie Spears, was removed as a co-conservator.
"This week is gonna be very interesting for me," Britney wrote on Instagram earlier this week. "I haven't prayed for something more in my life. I know I've said some things on my (Instagram) out of anger and I'm only human and I believe you'd feel the same way if you were me."
"My dad may have started the conservatorship but what people don't know is that it is my mom who gave him the idea," she added in a now-deleted caption. "I will never get those years back."
The hearing is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. ET.
Lawyers for Spears will be back in court Friday. So far, it's unclear if the pop star will be in attendance.
CBS News journalists are inside the courtroom and will provide updates as soon as they're available.
Britney's attorneys have vowed to investigate Jamie Spears
Britney's attorney Matthew Rosengart has said he wants to investigate Jamie Spears for financial mismanagement and fraud. Jamie's lawyers have denied the allegations, calling the fraud claims "speculative and unsubstantiated attacks."
What has Britney said about the conservatorship?
For years, Spears did not publicly express her feelings about the conservatorship — but that changed on June 23. Britney addressed the court via phone, calling the conservatorship "abusive," saying it left her feeling "bullied" and "alone."
"I shouldn't be in a conservatorship if I can work and provide money and work for myself and pay other people. It makes no sense," Britney said in June. "This conservatorship is doing me way more harm than good."
She claimed her team controlled her day-to-day movement, including her personal and medical decisions. "I want to be able to get married and have a baby. I was told I'm not able to get married," the singer added. "I have an IUD inside me so I won't get pregnant but this so-called team won't let me go to the doctor to take it out."