Britney Spears says she suffered a miscarriage: "We have lost our miracle baby"

Pop icon Britney Spears announced Saturday that she and her fiancé, Sam Asghari, have had a miscarriage. The announcement comes just over a month after the 40-year-old singer first announced she was pregnant.

"It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that we have lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy," Spears wrote on Instagram. "This a devastating time for any parent."

"Perhaps we should have waited to announce until we were further along however we were overly excited to share the good news," she added. "Our love for each other is our strength. We will continue trying to expand our beautiful family."

Spears has two other children with her ex-husband Kevin Federline.

News of her pregnancy came after her 13-year-long conservatorship, which she vehemently opposed, ended in November. When speaking out against the conservatorship in court last June, she told the judge that she had been prohibited from removing her IUD and having a baby.

"I want to be able to get married and have a baby. I was told I'm not able to get married," the singer said at the time. "I have an IUD inside me so I won't get pregnant but this so-called team won't let me go to the doctor to take it out."