Britney Spears doesn't want her father to "impede" prenup with fiancé and expects conservatorship to end "this fall"

Britney Spears is continuing the push to remove her father, Jamie Spears, from his role overseeing her court-appointed conservatorship, with her attorney citing Britney's upcoming negotiations for a prenuptial agreement with her fiancé. The new legal filing comes several weeks after Jamie suggested the arrangement should come to an end after 13 years.

Britney's lawyer, Matthew Rosengart, petitioned a Los Angeles court on Wednesday to replace Jamie with a "temporary, short term" conservator when both sides meet again in court on September 29. Rosengart wrote he believes the conservatorship "completely and inevitably terminated this fall."

"In the meantime, if Mr. Spears will not resign now, even though he has petitioned in effect, for his own removal — Mrs. Spears requests that at the September 29 hearing, the Court suspend Mr. Spears as immediately and formally appoint his temporary successor," the filing reads.

Rosengart cited her recent engagement to Sam Asghari as one of many reasons the court should remove Jamie immediately, saying Britney plans to negotiate a prenuptial agreement. He wrote that Britney's relationship with her father is broken and that his "continued involvement would impede the ability to negotiate and consummate a contract that all can agree is in Ms. Spears' best interest."

Her lawyer also noted that Jodi Montgomery, who oversees Britney's personal decisions, agreed it would be best for her father to leave his role in the arrangement, and cited the pop star's past testimony, saying her relationship with him is "toxic."

"We are pleased by Mr. Spears's recent forced concessions, and my client looks forward to the prompt termination of the conservatorship, and to her freedom," Rosengart said in a statement to CBS News on Wednesday. "Our investigation into the financial and other abusive conduct at issue is ongoing."

Last month, the pop star's father vowed to step down from the conservatorship "when the time is right." Several weeks ago, his team reportedly said the court should "terminate" the arrangement if Britney believes she can handle her own life and finances.

However, Jamie's legal has maintained that the conservatorship protected Britney's life, helped save her career and played a vital role in managing her finances. His attorneys did not immediately respond to CBS News' request for comment.