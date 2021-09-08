Britney Spears' father files petition to end conservatorship after 13 years

Jamie Spears has filed to end his conservatorship over his daughter, singer Britney Spears, after more than a decade.

"As Mr. Spears has said again and again, all he wants is what is best for his daughter," the document, filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, says, The Associated Press reports. "If Ms. Spears wants to terminate the conservatorship and believes that she can handle her own life, Mr. Spears believes that she should get that chance."

The move would need to be approved by the judge in the case.

"This filing represents another legal victory for Britney Spears — a massive one — as well as vindication for Ms. Spears," the singer's attorney, Mathew Rosengart, said in a statement to CBS News. "It appears that Mr. Spears believes he can try to avoid accountability and justice, including sitting for a sworn deposition and answering other discovery under oath, but as we assess his filing (which was inappropriately sent to the media before it was served on counsel) we will also continue to explore all options."

Last week, Britney Spears and Rosengart accused her father of trying to get about $2 million in payments before stepping down from the conservatorship that controls her life and money, a move they likened to extortion in a court filing.

In July, Rosengart petitioned on Britney Spears' behalf for the removal and suspension of her father from his role controlling his daughter's finances. In his response, Jamie Spears revealed that he had already been planning to step down from the conservatorship, which he has controlled at least in part since it was established in 2008. The petition was scheduled to be addressed at a September 29 hearing.

Jamie Spears in 2012 and Britney Spears in 2017. AP

Since 2019, Jamie Spears has controlled only his daughter's finances after stepping down as the overseer of her personal life.

However, in June and July, Britney Spears called the conservatorship "abusive" when she spoke before the court. She said she had been required to use an intrauterine device for birth control, take medications against her will and was prevented from getting married, having another child or even riding in her boyfriend's car unsupervised.

"This conservatorship is doing me way more harm than good," the 39-year-old said at the time. "I deserve to have a life."

The Associated Press contributed reporting.