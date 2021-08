Britney Spears' father agrees to step down as conservator After months of pressure, Britney Spears' father Jamie, has agreed to eventually step aside as conservator of her estate, a position he's held since 2008. Carolyn Reinach Wolf, an executive partner and director of mental health law at the firm of Abrams Fensterman, joins CBSN's Michael George to discuss what's next in the pop star's legal battle.