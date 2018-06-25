Brigitte Nielsen welcomes daughter at 54

After four sons, it's finally a girl for Brigitte Nielsen. The actress and her husband, Mattia Dessi, welcomed their daughter Frida in Los Angeles on Friday. Nielsen is 54 and Dessi, an Italian TV producer, is 39.

"We are overjoyed to welcome our beautiful daughter into our lives," the couple told People magazine in a statement. "It's been a long road, and so worth it. We've never been more in love."

Nielsen married Dessi in 2006; it is her fifth marriage.

In May, Nielsen, who acted in "Beverly Hills Cops II" and starred on reality show "The Surreal Life," announced on Instagram that her family was growing. She posted a photo of her baby bump and wrote, "Family getting larger #me #family #brigittenielsen #babybump."

Nielsen has four sons from previous relationships, ranging in age from 23 to 34 years old.

Nielsen was married to Stallone from 1985 to 1987, but the two never had children. Nielsen also dated Flavor Flav in 2005 after meeting him on "The Surreal Life."