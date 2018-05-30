Brigitte Nielsen expecting fifth child at 54

Brigitte Nielsen, ex-wife of Sylvester Stallone and ex-girlfriend of rapper Flavor Flav, is pregnant with her fifth child. The 54-year-old actress and reality star has been married to 39-year-old Italian TV producer Mattia Dessì since 2006.

Nielsen, who acted in "Beverly Hills Cops II" and starred on reality show "The Surreal Life," announced on Instagram that her family was growing. She posted a photo of her baby bump and wrote, "Family getting larger #me #family #brigittenielsen #babybump."

She posted another photo of herself with her hand on her belly and wrote, "happy time. positive vibes."

Nielsen has four sons from previous relationships; the eldest is Julian Winding, 34, and the youngest is Raoul Ayrton Meyer Jr., 23.

Nielsen was married to Stallone from 1985 to 1987, but the two never had children. Nielsen also dated Flavor Flav in 2005 after meeting him on "The Surreal Life."