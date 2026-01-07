Brigitte Bardot's funeral held in France, with hundreds coming out to honor the 1960s silver screen siren

Paris — Brigitte Bardot's funeral was being held on Wednesday with a private service and a public homage in Saint-Tropez, the French Riviera resort where she lived for more than half a century after retiring from movie stardom at the height of her fame.

The animal rights activist and far-right supporter died on Dec. 28 at the age of 91 at her home in southern France.

President Emmanuel Macron said after her death that France was "mourning a legend."

She died from cancer after undergoing two operations, her husband, Bernard d'Ormale, said in an interview with Paris Match magazine released Tuesday evening. "She was conscious and concerned about the fate of animals until the very end," he said.

A hearse carrying the coffin of Brigitte Bardot passes crowds as it arrives at Eglise Notre-Dame de l'Assomption for the late movie star and cultural icon's funeral, Jan. 7, 2026, in Saint-Tropez, France. Arnold Jerocki/Getty

Residents and admirers applauded the funeral convoy as the coffin of Bardot, once one of the world's most photographed women and a defining screen siren of the 1960s, was being carried through the town's narrow streets.

A service started to the sound of Maria Callas' "Ave Maria" at the Notre-Dame-de-l'Assomption Catholic Church in the presence of Bardot's husband, son and grandchildren, as well as guests invited by the family and the Brigitte Bardot Foundation for the protection of animals.

Hundreds of people gathered in the small town to follow the farewell on large screens set up at the port and on two plazas.

After the church service, Bardot is to be buried "in the strictest privacy" at a cemetery overlooking the Mediterranean Sea, according to the Saint-Tropez town hall.

She had long called Saint-Tropez her refuge from the celebrity that once made her a household name.

Brigitte Bardot's coffin is carried into the church during her funeral, Jan. 7, 2026, in Saint-Tropez, France. Arnold Jerocki/Getty

A public homage will take place at a nearby site for admirers of the woman whose image once symbolized France's postwar liberation and sensuality.

"Brigitte Bardot will forever be associated with Saint-Tropez, of which she was the most dazzling ambassador," the town hall said last week. "Through her presence, personality and aura, she marked the history of our town."

Bardot settled decades ago in her seaside villa, La Madrague, and retired from filmmaking in 1973 at age 39, during an international career that spanned more than two dozen films.

French actress Brigitte Bardot poses with a huge sombrero she brought back from Mexico, as she arrives at Orly Airport in Paris, France, May 27, 1965. AP

She later emerged as an animal rights activist, founding and sustaining a foundation devoted to the protection of animals.

"Man is an insatiable predator," Bardot told The Associated Press on her 73rd birthday, in 2007. "I don't care about my past glory. That means nothing in the face of an animal that suffers, since it has no power, no words to defend itself."

Her activism earned her compatriots' respect and, in 1985, she was awarded the Legion of Honor, the nation's highest recognition.

While she withdrew from the film industry, she remained a highly visible and often controversial public figure through decades of militant animal rights activism and links with far-right politics.

Movie icon Brigitte Bardot is seen petting a dog in Paris, France, Feb. 10, 1982. Duclos/AP

She will be buried in the so-called marine cemetery, where her parents are also interred.

The cemetery, overlooking the Mediterranean sea, is also the final resting place of several cultural figures, including filmmaker Roger Vadim, Bardot's first husband, who directed her breakout film "And God Created Woman," a role that made her a worldwide star.