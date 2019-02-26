Woman and 5-year-old boy are dead after falling from Miami high-rise

Miami – A woman and a 5-year-old boy are dead after falling from around the 20th floor of a Miami high-rise, according to authorities, CBS Miami reported.

The woman was found dead in shrubs and the child was found on a terrace on the building's 6th floor, The Associated Press reported. He was taken to a hospital where he died.

The Miami Fire-Rescue Department originally said a call came in Monday night as a "jumper" from a Brickell City Centre high-rise and that the woman was possibly the child's mother. Miami police later updated their information and said they had not confirmed the relationship between the two.

It is now an "unclassified death," meaning police are not sure how it occurred. Police were investigating.