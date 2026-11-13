Navy admiral resigns as top doctor for Congress amid misconduct allegations

Washington — Dr. Brian Monahan, the attending physician of the U.S. Capitol, has resigned from his post as lawmakers' top doctor, Senate Majority Leader John Thune said Thursday, amid allegations of misconduct.

"My understanding is he's resigned," Thune said.

One source familiar with the matter told CBS News that Monahan, a two-star Navy admiral, resigned after allegations of misconduct related to what he chose to do and asked the sailors under him to do in terms of providing care.

The resignation comes in conjunction with a report by the Defense Department's inspector general that found lax oversight of the Office of the Attending Physician.

The public version of watchdog report, while light on specifics and including numerous redactions, said investigators found a "gap in clinical quality management." The report found that some prescription drugs, including sleep aids and pain medication, were not properly inventoried or tracked.

These shortfalls, the inspector general said, could "result in OAP beneficiaries unknowingly assuming health and safety risks because clinical and prescribing practices were not monitored."

CBS News has learned the Navy is also conducting an inquiry into the Office of the Attending Physician.

Monahan has served as the attending physician since 2009. He is also a professor at Uniformed Services University in Bethesda, Maryland, and previously served as its chairman of medicine. He is certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine in internal medicine, hematology and medical oncology.

His removal was first reported by Punchbowl News. The Office of the Attending Physician did not reply to multiple requests for comment.

Since 1928, the Navy — through the Office of the Attending Physician — has been tasked with medical care of Congress, staff, the Supreme Court and visitors to the Capitol complex. In addition to administering minor first aid services and providing other general medical support, the office participates in planning for and responding to disasters that may involve the Capitol.

CBS News asked House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries on Thursday if he had any knowledge about the circumstances surrounding Monahan's dismissal. Jeffries said he did not but wants to ensure member health is protected.

The Navy Times reported military personnel in the office were pressured to endure 70-80 hour work weeks and do tasks "no one else wants to do ... like cutting a congressman's toenails or bringing their medication to their private residence at 3 a.m."

The inspector general's report included five recommendations for improving OAP, including designating an outside group to oversee quality control and establishing policies and procedures for OAP employees.