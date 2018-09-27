Brett Kavanaugh, Christine Blasey Ford Senate hearings: How to watch on TV and online

CBS News and CBSN is planning gavel-to-gavel coverage Thursday of the Senate Judiciary Committee hearings for Judge Brett Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford, the woman who accuses him of sexual assault decades ago. President Trump's Supreme Court nominee is facing sexual assault accusations from at least three women who have gone on record: Ford, Deborah Ramirez and Julie Swetnick.

The day's events will start at 10 a.m. ET. Ford will take the hot seat first, after opening remarks from the committee chairman, Charles Grassley, R-Iowa, and Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-California, the panel's top Democrat. The proceedings are expected to last into the afternoon. After the 21-member committee finishes asking their questions of Ford -- however long that will be, including breaks -- then Kavanaugh will go next.

How to watch CBS News coverage of the Kavanaugh, Ford hearings

What: CBS News coverage of the Kavanaugh hearings When: 10 a.m. ET Date: Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018 Where: Room 226 of the Dirksen Senate Office Building On TV: Watch on your local CBS station or affiliate Online: CBSNews.com live stream and CBSNews.com live blog Radio: CBS News Radio will have anchored coverage throughout the day Social Media: CBS News will be sending updates as they happen on @CBSNews

CBS News coverage starts with "CBS This Morning" at 7 a.m. and will be co-anchored by Norah O'Donnell from Capitol Hill and Gayle King and John Dickerson at the CBS News Washington bureau.

At 9 a.m. ET, CBSN's Vladimir Duthiers and Anne-Marie Green will anchor live streaming coverage, available on any connected device with the CBS News app or on CBSNews.com/live.

At 10 a.m. ET, "CBS Evening News" anchor Jeff Glor will join O'Donnell, King and Dickerson on the CBS Television Network for a Special Report. CBSN will simulcast CBS News coverage throughout the day.

A team of CBS News correspondents will contribute to the division-wide coverage, including Nancy Cordes, Jan Crawford, Ed O'Keefe, Weijia Jiang and Paula Reid. CBS News contributors Jodi Kantor and Rikki Klieman will also join the coverage.

CBSN will continue to deliver original reporting with Tanya Rivero following the end of the hearings and into the evening.

CBS News Radio will provide wall-to-wall coverage of the hearings with Steven Portnoy anchoring from Washington; Steve Dorsey and Leonard Steinhorn will contribute.

Ed O'Keefe contributed to this report.