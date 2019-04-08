Spectator "felt like it was right moment" to assault WWE legend Bret Hart, prosecutors say

New York -- Authorities say a spectator faces assault and trespassing charges after tackling wrestler Bret "The Hitman" Hart while he was giving a speech during the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony in Brooklyn.

Bail was set at $1,500 for Zachary Madsen of Lincoln, Nebraska at a hearing on Sunday night. The judge also issued orders of protection barring Madsen from approaching Hart, who wasn't hurt, and a security worker.

Other wrestlers helped subdue the attacker. Hart resumed his speech.

This is probably the best angle of the incident involving a fan (and I use that term loosely) attacking Bret Hart. Disgusting. This guy deserved everything he got in the aftermath. Glad to hear Bret was OK and able to resume his speech. #WWEHOFhttps://t.co/6j1Rf8pkMb pic.twitter.com/pXwDdcIo6s — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) April 7, 2019

Prosecutors said in court that Madsen told police that he "felt like it was right moment" to go after the wrestling legend.

His lawyer said Madsen is "agreeable and cooperative" and has no criminal convictions.

WWE described Madsen as "an over-exuberant fan."

Madsen had a previous run-in with a fighter in Lincoln. The New York Post, citing police records, reports Madsen allegedly stalked mixed martial artist Haris Talundzic in September.

Several shocked onlookers posted footage of the incident online. The induction event resumed, with Hart continuing his speech, after the fan was taken into custody.

At least one fan wasn't sure whether the attack was staged. "It's a wrestling show, so you don't ever really know what is going on when something like that happens, but it was obvious pretty quick someone was trying to join in the show," fan Andrew Antillon told CBS New York.