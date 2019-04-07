WWE legend Bret Hart tackled during hall of fame speech

Former wrestler Bret "The Hitman" Hart was tackled by a spectator while he was giving a speech during the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Zachary Madsen, 26, was arrested on assault and criminal trespassing charges.

Madsen was promptly subdued by several people, including other wrestlers, who came to Hart's defense. Hart, 61, is OK.

"It's a wrestling show, so you don't ever really know what is going on when something like that happens, but it was obvious pretty quick someone was trying to join in the show," fan Andrew Antillon told CBS New York.

This is probably the best angle of the incident involving a fan (and I use that term loosely) attacking Bret Hart. Disgusting. This guy deserved everything he got in the aftermath. Glad to hear Bret was OK and able to resume his speech. #WWEHOFhttps://t.co/6j1Rf8pkMb pic.twitter.com/pXwDdcIo6s — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) April 7, 2019

Several shocked onlookers posted footage of the incident online. The induction event resumed, with Hart continuing his speech, after the fan was taken into custody.

"I couldn't believe that the security had missed him in the first place and the next thing you know there was Shane McMahon and Travis Brown on top of him the crowd was going crazy booing," Fisher told The Associated Press. "Everyone was cheering when one of the wrestlers punched him."