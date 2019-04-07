Bret Hart attacked: Man hits WWE legend Bret Hart in ring at Barclays Center, NYPD says

A man charged into the ring and hit WWE legend Bret "The Hitman" Hart while he was delivering his Hall of Fame induction speech Saturday at New York City's Barclays Center, the New York Police Department said. A 26-year-old man grabbed and punched Hart at least once, the NYPD said.

Police arrested the attacker, who reportedly punched the 61-year-old Hart before being mobbed by WWE personnel around the ring, CBS New York reports. Hart did not need medical attention.

The suspect is currently being held at the NYPD's 78th Precinct in Brooklyn while charges are being filed. The suspect was identified as Zachary Madsen, and he faces two counts of assault, one count of trespassing and a misdemeanor charge of violation of local law.

In addition to Hart, a security guard also suffered minor injuries.

According to CBSSports, the WWE legend was saved by current wrestling stars Shane McMahon, Xavier Woods, Tyson Kidd, and Curtis Axel.

Saturday's ceremony was leading up to the WWE's biggest event of the year, WrestleMania 35, which is taking place at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey Sunday night.