Woman's gun-toting "graduation photo" sparks backlash online

A University of Tennessee Chattanooga senior's graduation photo has generated controversy on social media. In the photo, Brenna Spencer is seen wearing a bright pink "Women for Trump" T-shirt with white jeans. A black handgun is tucked into her waistband.

Spencer shared the photo on Twitter Saturday and captioned the post: "I don't take normal college graduation photos."

I don’t take normal college graduation photos... pic.twitter.com/eI1NvLFYHs — Brenna Spencer (@BrennaSpencer) April 7, 2018

Some of her followers praised the photo.

Love this photo and so proud it’s taken in Chattanooga!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ — Autumn (@autumnparmley) April 8, 2018

Breena..you are amazing..haters are going to hate so just be yourself..say&do what you want..I wear my Trump hat proudly all the time and don't care what anyone says or does..we must stick uo&speak up..liberals&haters want to silence us..good luck to you!! — Patricia Shockey (@Trishawillie) April 11, 2018

I think it's awesome what you're doing standing up for your beliefs. Keep it up. I can't wait to see you what you can accomplish. — Michael Stann (@StannReady) April 11, 2018

Others condemned the photo and the message.

Using a gun to make a political point is irresponsible gun ownership. — DadForChange (@DadForChange) April 11, 2018

Hmm..heres a question, what point are you trying to make by sticking a gun in your pants, I would think you want to irritate others and enhance your political point.. Are you going to use the gun( because that's why they were made). I'm sorry but I'm confused by your ignorance.🤗 — Jasmin leroy (@Jasminleroy1) April 11, 2018

If you had chosen to brandish your most valuable asset we'd be looking at your brain, we'd be seeing you accomplish something for humanity. Instead you chose a an extension which you think makes you who you are. It does not. — Elder (@Eldergothfather) April 11, 2018

According to CBS News affiliate WTVR-TV, the photo was reportedly taken outside of the Hunter Museum of American Art in Chattanooga, which bans firearms inside.