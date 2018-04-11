Woman's gun-toting "graduation photo" sparks backlash online

A University of Tennessee Chattanooga senior's graduation photo has generated controversy on social media. In the photo, Brenna Spencer is seen wearing a bright pink "Women for Trump" T-shirt with white jeans. A black handgun is tucked into her waistband.
Spencer shared the photo on Twitter Saturday and captioned the post: "I don't take normal college graduation photos."
Some of her followers praised the photo.
Others condemned the photo and the message.
According to CBS News affiliate WTVR-TV, the photo was reportedly taken outside of the Hunter Museum of American Art in Chattanooga, which bans firearms inside.