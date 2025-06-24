Brandy and Monica reunite for first-ever joint tour, more than 25 years after hit duet "The Boy Is Mine"

Twenty-five years after their duet "The Boy Is Mine" dominated the charts, Brandy and Monica are finally sharing the stage – and this time, they're not fighting over anyone.

The Grammy-winning R&B stars announced Tuesday on "CBS Mornings" their first-ever co-headlining tour, "The Boy Is Mine," a 24-city arena run that kicks off on Oct. 16 in Cincinnati and concludes on Dec. 7 in Houston.

The tour marks a historic reunion for the duo whose 1998 duet spent a record-breaking 13 consecutive weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, placing them alongside Whitney Houston and Mariah Carey as artists who have commanded the chart's top spot for 13 weeks or more.

The song gained momentum again after the pair made a surprise appearance in Ariana Grande's "The Boy is Mine" music video last year, sparking viral interest and earning them a Grammy nomination for their remix collaboration more than 25 years after winning their first Grammy for the original song.

Joining them are Grammy winner Kelly Rowland, chart-topping singer-songwriter Muni Long and 2025 American Idol winner Jamal Roberts.

The original song became one of the most iconic collaborations in late '90s R&B and it earned the duo a Grammy for Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals in 1999.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. Presales begin Thursday from 10 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. using code BPC.

Tour dates

Brandy, Monica, Kelly Rowland, Muni Long & Jamal Roberts

Thu 10/16 – Cincinnati, OH – Heritage Bank Center

Fri 10/17 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum

Sat 10/18 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Sun 10/19 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Thu 10/30 – Memphis, TN – FedExForum

Fri 10/31 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Sat 11/01 – Greensboro, NC – First Horizon Coliseum

Sun 11/02 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

Fri 11/07 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

Sat 11/08 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

Sun 11/09 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

Thu 11/13 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

Fri 11/14 – Columbia, SC – Colonial Life Arena

Sat 11/15 – Birmingham, AL – Legacy Arena at BJCC

Thu 11/20 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Fri 11/21 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Sat 11/22 – Atlantic City, NJ – Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall

Sun 11/23 – Hampton, VA – Hampton Coliseum

Fri 11/28 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

Sat 11/29 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Sun 11/30 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Fri 12/05 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

Sat 12/06 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

Sun 12/07 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center