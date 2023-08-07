Kelly Rowland, Nile Rodgers & Chic among performers as Artscape returns to Baltimore after 3-year hiatus

BALTIMORE- Grammy Award-winning singer Kelly Rowland will be headlining at Artscape 2023 in Baltimore over the weekend of September 22 to September 24.

Artscape, a free arts festival in Baltimore put on by the Baltimore Office of Promotion & the Arts, is making a comeback after a three-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. WJZ is the proud media sponsor.

Aside from Rowland, GRAMMY-winning composer, producer, arranger and guitarist Nile Rodgers & Chic will also perform that weekend.

"Artscape is one of Baltimore's most iconic events, and its return this year is a marker of how our city is bouncing back after the pandemic," Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said. "Baltimore is a town full to the brim with incredible artists and a rich history supporting our arts community. There is simply no better way to showcase their talent and their importance to our city than through Artscape. I cannot wait to welcome the incredible lineup of artists, performers, and vendors and the thousands of Baltimoreans and visitors who will get to enjoy this experience."

Artscape will take place in the Bolton Hill and Mount Royal neighborhoods of Baltimore. However, the festival is expanding across North Avenue into the Station North Arts & Entertainment District.

Attendees can explore the areas along North Avenue between Charles Street and Maryland Avenue, as well as Charles Street up to W. 20th Street.

"We are absolutely thrilled to bring Artscape back to Baltimore," said Todd Yuhanick, interim CEO for Baltimore Office of Promotion & the Arts. "The level of effort and dedication from our team and partners behind the scenes has been extraordinary, and we continue to work tirelessly to curate an exceptional lineup of artists and programming for this comeback year. We look forward to showcasing how the power of the arts can bring people together September 22–24."

Artscape 2023 will have four outdoor performing stages, including the newly added "North of North" stage, located at North Avenue and 20th. These stages will showcase local, regional, and national musical acts, as well as a variety of performances.

Kelly Rowland has been named the headliner for Friday evening of the Festival with Saturday night's headlining act Angelo Moore of Fishbone performing with his band Dr. Madd Vibe. Multiple GRAMMY-winning composer, producer, arranger, and guitarist Nile Rodgers & Chic will perform on Saturday afternoon as headliner. The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra will headline Sunday.

There will be food and beverage vendors and various art stations.

New Festival highlights include:

Project Artscape : A captivating runway experience that will shine a spotlight on local emerging and professional designers, bringing their fashions to center stage.

: A captivating runway experience that will shine a spotlight on local emerging and professional designers, bringing their fashions to center stage. Public Art Projects : An outdoor photo gallery featuring the work of Erin Douglas, founder of the Black Burner Project and Contemporary Artist, Derrick Adams and intriguing mural installations by Jaz Erenberg will grace the corridor along Charles Street, providing visually compelling works that promise to leave a lasting impression.

: An outdoor photo gallery featuring the work of Erin Douglas, founder of the Black Burner Project and Contemporary Artist, Derrick Adams and intriguing mural installations by Jaz Erenberg will grace the corridor along Charles Street, providing visually compelling works that promise to leave a lasting impression. B_23: Artscape's new signature indoor exhibition, featuring the work of the best artists based in Baltimore City and the surrounding region.

Returning programming will include:

The Artists' Market : A juried exhibition featuring over 100 artists presenting original, professional-quality work.

: A juried exhibition featuring over 100 artists presenting original, professional-quality work. The Emerging Artist Program : Supporting artists participating in their first outdoor art show by providing a free space, tent, and tables — this year exclusively featuring Baltimore-based artists.

: Supporting artists participating in their first outdoor art show by providing a free space, tent, and tables — this year exclusively featuring Baltimore-based artists. Sondheim Semifinalists Exhibition : A group show showcasing the work of 11 semifinalists for the prestigious Janet & Walter Sondheim Art Prize will be on view at MICA's Meyerhoff Gallery.

: A group show showcasing the work of 11 semifinalists for the prestigious Janet & Walter Sondheim Art Prize will be on view at MICA's Meyerhoff Gallery. The Maryland Film Festival Shorts Festival returns to the Parkway Theatre, which will reopen for the weekend.

returns to the Parkway Theatre, which will reopen for the weekend. Artscape After Hours: Starting at 9 p.m. after the official Artscape programming ends, festivalgoers can keep dancing to the beats of various DJs and laugh out loud to comedic performances hosted by Baltimore Improv Group at LOL Artscape.

In addition to the artistic showcase, Artscape 2023 will be a family-friendly experience. On Saturday, September 23, festivalgoers can enjoy:

Kidscape : A dedicated children's area, featuring family-friendly organizations, entertainers, craft ideas, hands-on activities, workshops, demonstrations, and creative dance and music performances.

: A dedicated children's area, featuring family-friendly organizations, entertainers, craft ideas, hands-on activities, workshops, demonstrations, and creative dance and music performances. Teenscape: Exciting programming tailored for Baltimore City youth from makers, speakers, bands, musicians, and organizations passionate about the arts.

For everything you need to know, visit this website.