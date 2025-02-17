Brandon Sklenar on "1923" Season 2 and "It Ends With Us" core message amid legal battle

From hunting of dangerous predators to surviving treacherous seas, Spencer Dutton's journey in "1923" has been anything but ordinary. Now, actor Brandon Sklenar is promising even darker waters ahead for the troubled Dutton heir in the hit series' second season premiering this Sunday on Paramount +, which is part of the same corporate family as CBS News.

Sklenar told "CBS Mornings" on Monday that creator Taylor Sheridan foreshadowed the depth of Spencer's story in Season 1. Sheridan was also the director of the series "Yellowstone." "1923" is the "Yellowstone" prequel.

"You're kind of giving glimpses into what Spencer's capable of, and what demons he's sort of running from, and what he's fighting for. And I think he [Sheridan] really lets the cat out of the bag in Season 2," said Sklenar.

The actor also praised the emotional impact of the season finale, describing it as "profoundly beautiful." The second season promises more hurdles for Dutton and his love interest, Alex, as they continue their struggle to be reunited.

Sklenar also discussed his experience working with Hollywood legends Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, who play his parents in the show. Though Sklenar couldn't confirm whether they share the screen in the new season, he spoke highly of the two, describing them as "living icons."

"They're just so sweet, so kind, and they're human beings before all else, and it's a testament to why they have lasted as long as they have," Sklenar said.

The actor also opened up about his own background, sharing how his blue-collar upbringing and background in martial arts helped him connect with Dutton. "Spencer has like a physicality to him, that he uses his body and he's not afraid to take it to extreme places, and I can relate to that for sure," he said.

"It Ends With Us" legal battle

Sklenar, who is also known for his role in "It Ends With Us," said despite a legal battle between actress Blake Lively and director and actor Justin Baldoni, he remains focused on the movie's intended message.

"I just want people to remember why we made the movie in the first place, and what it stands for, and just keeping the focus on that," Sklenar said. "That movie meant so much to me, and I have someone very, very close to me in my life who's gone through what Lily's going through for a long time, and I've been on the front lines helping her navigate that space, so that movie meant a lot to me, and it means a lot to her, this person in my life."

"It's unfortunate that things get taken away from what the ethos of that thing is and it gets convoluted," he said.

As far as whether he is Team Blake or Team Justin, Skelnar said he is Team "It Ends With Us."