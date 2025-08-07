Brandon Blackstock, Kelly Clarkson's ex-husband and talent manager, dies at 48 from cancer

Brandon Blackstock, the ex-husband of pop star Kelly Clarkson, has died from cancer, a family representative confirmed to CBS News. The talent manager was 48 years old.

"It is with great sadness that we share the news that Brandon Blackstock has passed away. Brandon bravely battled cancer for more than three years. He passed away peacefully and was surrounded by family. We thank you for your thoughts and prayers and ask everyone to respect the family's privacy during this very difficult time," a family statement said.

Clarkson postponed her Las Vegas residency for the remainder of her August Studio Session dates Wednesday, saying on social media that Blackstock had been ill.

"While I normally keep my personal life private, this past year, my children's father has been ill and at this moment, I need to be fully present for them," the former American Idol star wrote.

Brandon Blackstock (L) and Kelly Clarkson attend the 25th Annual Critics\' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California. Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic via Getty

The couple married in Tennessee in 2013 and got engaged after dating for almost a year. They separated in 2021 and their divorce was finalized in 2022. Blackstock had two children from his previous marriage.

Blackstock, who represented Blake Shelton before becoming Clarkson's manager, was a stepson of country singer Reba McEntire. The country star was married to his father, manager Narvel Blackstock, for 26 years before they separated.

