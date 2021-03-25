Watch Live: Boulder mass shooting suspect makes his first court appearance

The man who has been charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder in Monday's rampage at a Boulder, Colorado, grocery store, is making his first court appearance on Thursday. Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, 21, has been jailed since he was arrested on Monday at the King Soopers supermarket and treated at a hospital for a leg wound.

Alissa is expected to hear the pending charges he faces and his rights as a defendant.

How to watch the Boulder shooting suspect's first court appearance

What: Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa appears in court

Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa appears in court Date: Thursday, March 25, 2021

Thursday, March 25, 2021 Time: 8:15 a.m. local time; 10:15 a.m. ET

8:15 a.m. local time; 10:15 a.m. ET Online stream: Live on CBSN Denver in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device

Alissa was last seen handcuffed and being led out of the supermarket by police. He had removed all clothing except his shorts before being taken into custody. A rifle, a green tactical vest and a handgun were recovered inside the grocery store, according to an arrest affidavit.

While most Colorado court proceedings have been conducted by video during the pandemic, District Judge Thomas Francis Mulvahill ordered Alissa to appear before him in court unless Alissa waives his right to appear in person in writing. The courtroom will be closed to the public.

Boulder chief of police Maris Herold reads the names of the shooting victims during a press conference. The mugshot of suspect Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa is on the back of the paper. Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

On Wednesday, hundreds of mourners gathered at a candlelight vigil in downtown Boulder to remember the 10 people who were gunned down. The victims were identified earlier this week as Tralona Bartkowiak, 49; Suzanne Fountain, 59; Teri Leiker, 51; Kevin Mahoney, 61; Lynn Murray, 62; Rikki Olds, 25; Neven Stanisic, 23; Denny Stong, 20; Officer Eric Talley, 51; and Jody Waters, 65.

Note: Streaming plans are subject to change