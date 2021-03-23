10 killed in supermarket shooting in Boulder, Colorado

10 killed in supermarket shooting in Boulder, Coloradoget the free app
A gunman opened fire in a Colorado supermarket Monday, killing 10 people including a police officer, authorities said. One person was taken into custody at the scene in Boulder, where police said there was no ongoing threat to the public.
Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold identified the slain officer as 51-year-old Eric Talley, who had been with the department since 2010.
Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty said Talley's life was "cut much too short," and said a "painstaking investigation is already underway."
No other victims were identified.
Dougherty said the person in custody was the shooter.
CBS Denver helicopter footage captured authorities escorting a shirtless man in handcuffs who appeared to have a bleeding leg from the scene, but authorities would not confirm if that man is the person in custody.
Witnesses described a chaotic scene as several loud bangs went off in the store. One man said he first thought someone had dropped something but by the third shot, he said, everyone started running.
"I can't believe it's happening in Boulder," he told CBS Denver.
Heartbreaking tweet from slain officer's sister
Eric Talley's sister Kirstin took to Twitter Monday night to express her profound grief. Talley is the Boulder police officer killed in the mass shooting in a supermarket in the city.
Kirstin said, "Officer Eric Talley is my big brother. He died today in the Boulder shooting. My heart is broken. I cannot explain how beautiful he was and what a devastating loss this is to so many. Fly high my sweet brother. You always wanted to be a pilot (damn color blindness). Soar.
Gun control groups decry Boulder shooting
The Colorado chapters of Moms Demand Action and Students Demand Action denounced the Boulder shooting. Both are part of Everytown for Gun Safety, which calls itself the largest gun violence prevention organization in the country.
That group's president, John Feinblatt, called it "absolutely heartbreaking."
"This is yet another in a long string of horrific tragedies, from Boulder today to Atlanta last week to the dozens more people in the United States who are shot every day, but whose stories do not make the headlines," he said. "To save lives and end these senseless killings, we need more than thoughts and prayers — we need federal action on gun safety from the Senate and the administration, and we need it now."
Shannon Watts, founder of Moms Demand Action said, "We can't and won't accept gun violence in our supermarkets to spas to our homes, as just another fact of life. It's past time for our leaders to act and protect us from gun violence."
And Colorado Moms Demand Action volunteer Nicole LiaBraaten called it "yet another painful reminder of our nation's urgent gun violence crisis. We should not have to fear for our lives doing something as simple as going to the grocery store. We must work to strengthen our gun laws and protect our communities from tragedies like this."
Police procession for officer killed in Colorado supermarket shooting
A police procession was held Monday night after an officer was among the 10 people killed in a supermarket shooting in Boulder, Colorado. Watch part of the procession here.
Biden briefed on the shooting
President Biden has been briefed on the shooting, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said. Mr. Biden did not immediately comment on the incident.
University of Colorado at Boulder cancels classes
The University of Colorado at Boulder canceled classes while police swarmed the scene at the King Soopers grocery store. The college on Monday afternoon said classes held at 5:30 p.m. local time and later were canceled "due to an ongoing police situation" off-campus.
The college urged instructors to use discretion on whether to end classes early.
Police warn residents of new report of "armed, dangerous individual"
Boulder Police warned residents in a nearby part of the city to shelter in place due to a report of an "armed, dangerous individual." Police said it's not yet clear if this is related to the King Soopers shooting.
Man says his grandchildren and son-in-law saw woman shot in front of them
A man told CBS Denver that his son-in-law and grandchildren were inside the store during the shooting and that they saw a woman get shot directly in front of them. The man said his family had come to his store so his son-in-law could get a coronavirus vaccine.
"The shooter came in, shot the woman in front of them," he said. "They hid, ran upstairs, and [have been] hiding in a coat closet for the last hour."
The man said his family has since escaped and is now outside of the store.
"I'm gonna go give them a hug," he said.
FBI assisting Boulder police
The FBI is on the scene of the shooting assisting the Boulder Police Department.
Colorado governor is monitoring the situation
Colorado Governor Jared Polis said Monday that he is monitoring the situation.
"Like my fellow Coloradans, I am closely watching unfolding events at King Soopers in Boulder. My prayers are with our fellow Coloradans in this time of sadness and grief as we learn more about the extent of the tragedy," Polis tweeted.
