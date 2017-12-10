Boston fire crews respond to several manhole explosions

BOSTON -- Firefighters in Brighton went to door to door Sunday testing carbon monoxide levels in homes after several manhole explosions, CBS Boston reports.

No one was hurt when multiple manholes caught fire and exploded, according to authorities.

City fire officials said crews responded to the Brighton neighborhood on Sunday morning for a report of a manhole explosion. Five Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) manholes were on fire, three of which exploded.

According to officials, the manholes belong to the MBTA and they will assess further when the power is shut off.

