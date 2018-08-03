Over 100 goats run loose in Boise, caught grazing lawns

BOISE, Idaho -- About 100 escaped goats munched on manicured lawns in Idaho's capital city before being rounded up and hauled away Friday morning. The owner of We Rent Goats told CBS Boise affiliate KBOI that the 118 goats were grazing at a nearby retention pond when they broke through a fence and went to explore.

Multiple news outlets captured the goats calmly eating grass and shrubs in a Boise neighborhood before a trailer arrived amid applause from neighborhood residents.

The goats had been corralled near a local retention pond to eat weeds and other overgrowth, but - perhaps noticing the grass was greener next door - broke through a wooden fence to roam the neighborhood.

Kim and Matt Gabica own the animals as part of their business called We Rent Goats. They gathered the docile herd and said all 118 of the goats were accounted for.

But ahead of the goats being caught, they captured the attention -- and delight -- of social media. KTVB told The New York Times that their reporter, Joe Parris, who first captured the goats had to delete Twitter off his phone to call into the station due to the thousands and retweets he was receiving.

Goats are sometimes let loose in the nearby Boise foothills to eat wild plants and reduce wildfire threats.