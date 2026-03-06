Bodycam footage contradicts ICE claims in deadly 2025 shooting of U.S. citizen Video of the March 2025 fatal shooting of American citizen Ruben Ray Martinez obtained by CBS News appears to contradict claims by federal officials that an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent shot Martinez because he "accelerated" and "intentionally ran over" another agent with his car. The footage shows that Martinez's car, a blue Ford Fusion, was stationary or going at a very low rate of speed when he was fatally shot, and the brake lights appear to be on. CBS News reached out to representatives for the Department of Homeland Security seeking comment on the footage and is awaiting a response.