Bodycam shows Las Vegas man who called 911 for help killed by police in his home

Las Vegas man who called 911 for home invasion killed by police: "He was screaming for help"

A family is demanding answers after a Las Vegas father was shot and killed in his own home after calling police to report a potential home invasion.

Newly released police bodycam video shows Brandon Durham, 43, struggling with an alleged intruder over a knife in the early hours of Nov. 12. The intruder, later identified as Alejandra Boudreaux, 31, was wearing a red hoodie, while Durham was shirtless, the video shows. Durham's 15-year-old daughter was home at the time, but was not at the scene, officials said.

Las Vegas police said Officer Alexander Bookman entered the home and ordered the pair to drop the knife before firing his weapon, police said. Durham was struck and fell to the floor. Bookman then fires five more rounds, the video shows.

Alejandra Boudreaux and Brandon Durham. CBS Mornings

Durham was pronounced dead at the scene. Now, his family is pushing for answers.

"He called the police for safety and instead, he was brutally murdered," his daughter Isabella said in a news conference.

"Someone needs to explain to me why my son is not here with us today," added Durham's mother.

Bookman is on paid leave while the Las Vegas Metro Police Department investigates whether he acted appropriately or should face criminal charges. Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson told Durham's family the investigation could take 30 to 90 days, according to CBS affiliate KLAS.

Brandon Durham. CBS Mornings

"Every time a police officer used force, he has to be able to articulate why he used that force," Felipe Rodriguez, an adjunct professor at John Jay College of Criminal Justice and a former detective sergeant for the NYPD, told CBS News. "And even if he did use one round, you know, how is it that he was, you know, he continued shooting after the person was down in such a rapid succession? It's going to have a lot of explaining."

Boudreaux was arrested and faces multiple charges, including one count of home invasion with a deadly weapon, a count of assault with a deadly weapon, a count of performing an act of willful or wanton disregard of safety resulting in a person's death, and one count of child abuse, according to police.

Boudreaux and Durham knew each other and had a sexual relationship, according to an arrest report obtained by KLAS 8. Boudreaux told detectives she intended to have police kill her on the day of the home invasion, the station reported, and Boudreaux has refused to appear at two court hearings.