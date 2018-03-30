Body found near highway identified as missing Marine recruit

CANTON, Mass. — Remains found near a Massachusetts highway have been identified as those of a Marine recruit whose disappearance has been under investigation by police.

The Norfolk district attorney's office said Thursday the body found a day earlier is that of 21-year-old Joseph Brancato. The office says an autopsy performed Thursday hasn't established the cause of his death.

A person who stopped to help a motorist in distress on the southbound portion of Interstate 95 on Wednesday spotted the remains in the woods off the highway.

CBS Boston reports that Brancato was staying with a Marine recruiter in Roslindale when he was last seen back on Nov. 18.

The recruiter, 39-year-old Frank Lipka, was arrested March 23 on charges unrelated to Brancato's disappearance. He is reportedly considered a "person of interest" in the disappearance case.

Kim Brancato, the Marine recruit's mother, broke down in tears while talking about her son's body being found.

"My question is why? Why would somebody do this to someone? My heart is broken," she said. "I don't know how I'll go on without him. He was a good kid. He wanted to be a marine. That's all he wanted to do. He wanted to fight for this country, but instead he's found on the side of the road. I don't know what else to say."

CBS Boston reports that Lipka had been in military custody in South Carolina for an unrelated case. He was arrested when he returned to Boston Friday, but has not been charged in connection with Brancato's disappearance.