Several bodies found inside Massachusetts home, police say

WEST BROOKFIELD, Mass -- Several bodies were found at a home in West Brookfield, Massachusetts, police said. The bodies appear to be of four children and one adult woman, sources tell CBS Boston. Sources say police were called to the home for a well-being check and made the discovery.

It also appears that there allegedly were several fires in the home.

West Brookfield Police have closed roads in the area of the home.

The Fire Marshal's office says it has investigators on scene and State Police along with the Worcester District Attorney's office are also investigating.

The Quaboag Regional School District said two of the children were West Brookfield Elementary School students. "The specific circumstances are unknown at this time," Superintendent Brett Kustigian said in a statement on Facebook. "The police wanted me to reassure the community that there is no cause for alarm."

There will be a normal school schedule Friday and grief counseling will be available for students and staff.

West Brookfield is about 70 miles southwest of Boston.

This is a developing story. Please check back for latest updates.